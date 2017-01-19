Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets Drop Heartbreaker to Virginia Tech

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets couldn’t hold onto a one point first half lead and fell to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night in a heartbreaking 62-61 fan.

Despite a terrific game by Quinton Stephen’s 18 points the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fell to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night in a heart breaker 62-61.

The Yellow Jackets who once had an eight point lead in the first half slowly squandered away their lead late in the first half before losing it shortly after halftime.

Wednesday night’s game was up and down overall for the Yellow Jackets. Despite finding success early in the game, the Yellow Jackets were unable to carry the success over into the 2nd half. One aspect of the game in which Georgia Tech have improved on over time may have costed the Yellow Jackets a win on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets on Wednesday night ended up missing a total of six free throws on Wednesday night which easily would’ve made the difference. Unfortunately for Georgia Tech, quite a bit of those missed free throws were down the stretch in the second half.

Overall offensively, the Yellow Jackets had one of their better shooting nights of the season shooting 45%. Four Yellow Jackets in total ended up with double-digit points on Wednesday. Ben Lammers and Josh Okogie both provided 12 points while Josh Heath provided 10 points. Tadric Jackson also had a good game coming off the bench, scoring nine points to go alongside three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.

Defensively, Ben Lammers had a fantastic game with eight blocks, just one short of his season high of nine. However much like the rest of the Yellow Jackets, Lammers struggled in the second half after a stellar first half which included six blocks. Overall, the Yellow Jackets forced 13 turnovers including six steals.

The one thing that did come out of Wednesday’s game despite the loss was that the Yellow Jackets proved once again to be a tough team to beat. Despite being a young team an have a lack of scoring talent outside their starters, the Yellow Jackets are 3-3 in conference play and could very well be 4-2. Outside their loss to Duke, the Yellow Jackets have been highly competitive in every conference game including their 15 point loss to Louisville which only got out of hand late in the second half.

There are two other positives for the Yellow Jackets going forward as well. The first major positive is they didn’t turnover the ball all that much. While they did have some costly second half turnovers, the Yellow Jackets only had ten turnovers in the game, only one being a Virginia Tech steal however.

The second major positive is they were successful from beyond the arch again. For a team that once struggled mightily from beyond the arch, the Yellow Jackets have found their stroke of late. On Wednesday, they shot 42.9% from three, with Quinton Stephens providing four of their six threes. While it isn’t as high as Josh Pastner would like, it is a continuous improvement of where it was earlier this season.

Both of these aspects of the game has been trending positives for the Yellow Jackets of late and if they can continue to play at this high of a level (for their talent), they will continue to be a tough team to beat in the ACC.

The Yellow Jackets are now off until Saturday when they take on ACC powerhouse Virginia in Charlottesville. Tip-off is currently set for 2:00 pm. The Cavaliers currently sit at 14-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

