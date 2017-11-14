Bucks Fastbreak: Stingy second half defense leads Milwaukee to third straight win

After giving up 65 points in the first half, Milwaukee's defense held the Memphis Grizzlies to just 12 points in the third quarter. The Bucks finished the game on a 17-7 run to earn a third straight win.

