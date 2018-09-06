Roberto Clemente should have his number retired across baseball
Video Details
Roberto Clemente was a trailblazer in the MLB as the first Latin-born player to make the hall of fame and the guys discuss his legacy and whether or not baseball should retire his number
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices