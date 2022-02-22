USFL Draft 2022: New Orleans Breakers' round-by-round picks

New Orleans Breakers
25 mins ago

The inaugural 2022 USFL Draft is officially underway!

The New Orleans Breakers, coached by Larry Fedora, entered Tuesday’s draft with the eighth pick in the first round, in which every team will select its starting quarterback for the inaugural USFL season. After those first eight picks, the draft moves on to the other positions on both sides of the ball, from defensive end/edge rusher to cornerbacks and more. The draft order changes for each round based on a modified "snake" system.

Here is every pick from the New Orleans Breakers so far on Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft.

Round 1 (quarterbacks), Pick 8: Kyle Sloter, Northern Colorado

Sloter initially signed with Southern Miss but transferred to Northern Colorado after the Golden Eagles moved him to receiver. Northern Colorado also played the athletic Sloter at other positions, but once he became the QB, he passed for 2,656 yards and 29 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. That landed him a job with the Denver Broncos in 2017, but the team eventually cut him despite his passing for 413 yards in the preseason that year. Sloter, 28, also spent time with the Minnesota VikingsArizona CardinalsDetroit LionsChicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders prior to the Breakers making him their top pick on Tuesday. 

Round 2 (defensive end/edge rusher), Pick 1: Davin Bellamy, Georgia

Davin Bellamy recorded 5.0 sacks in the 2016 FBS season, tied for the most of any player on that Georgia team. He also recorded 1.5 sacks against Alabama in the 2017-18 College Football Playoff Championship. He was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Round 3 (defensive end/edge rusher), Pick 8: Anree Saint-Amour, Georgia Tech

Round 4 (defensive end/edge rusher), Pick 1: James Folston Jr., Pittsburgh

Round 4 (defensive end/edge rusher), Pick 9: Nigel Chavis, Norfolk State

Round 5 (offensive tackles), Pick 4: Paul Adams, Missouri

Round 6 (offensive tackles), Pick 5: Donnell Greene, Minnesota

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 4: Marquis Lucas, West Virginia

