National Football League NFL Week 18 Top Plays: Bears-Vikings, Bengals-Browns, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The final Sunday of the NFL 's inaugural 18-week regular season is underway!

The Minnesota Vikings kicked things off with an impressive 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears, while Case Keenum helped guide the Cleveland Browns to a 21-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the afternoon slate, a rivalry will be renewed when the New Orleans Saints go marching in to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). And in tonight's finale, it's an AFC West showdown as the Los Angeles Chargers are in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are the top plays from Sunday's games.

Detroit Lions 37, Green Bay Packers 30

Home run hitter

Aaaron Rodgers was going to play today no matter what. He continued to sharpen his MVP case with an early TD dart to Allen Lazard.

Trick play alert!

Despite being down several starters, the Lions answered right back with some trickery! Wide receiver Tom Kennedy took a pitch and then connected with Kalif Raymond for a huge 75-yard touchdown.

Best in the game?

Speaking of big plays, Davante Adams makes a ton of them. He etched his name into the record books in the first quarter, becoming Green Bay's single-season receiving yards leader.

Hey, rook

Detroit didn't come to mess around. The Lions took a surprise lead in the second quarter, courtesy of this tough grab by Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Juggle act

Lazard reeled in his second TD of the day on a nice play-action play … But he nearly bobbled the TD on the way to the ground. Key word: Nearly.

Trick play alert! Pt. 2

Detroit just did it again. The Lions took a 24-13 lead on this trick play that could've confused even the viewing audience.

Jordan Love time!

After a stellar first half, Rodgers exited the game and Jordan Love entered. The 2020 first round pick hooked up with Josiah Deguara for a 62-yard touchdown.

Game. Set. Match.

Just when it looked like the Packers were going to wrap up with win, the Lions came storming back as D'Andre Swift took this handoff 14 yards to the house, putting the Lions on top for good.

Minnesota Vikings 31, Chicago Bears 17

Dalton dimes

A TD didn't come until late in the second quarter, but this Bears' score broke things open heading into halftime. Andy Dalton slung a rope to Damien Williams, who trekked up the sideline untouched to give Chicago a 13-0 advantage.

Over the top

Kirk Cousins made a little magic happen in the second half. He brought Minnesota within four with this deep shot to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Jettas!

"Justin Jefferson's down there somewhere." - Kirk Cousins, probably.

Cleveland Browns 21, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Record-breaker!

Ja'Marr Chase wasted little time getting his name on the stat sheet. A pair of early receptions helped him break Chad Johnson's franchise record for receiving yards in a season.

Reservations for six

Chase etched his name into the record books, but it was Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns who struck first in this AFC North showdown. Late in the first quarter, Landry caught a pass from QB Case Keenum and took it 26 yards to the house.

Rumble in the jungle

Cleveland's opponent prides itself on ruling the jungle, but it was the Browns who set the tone early on. This punch up the gut from D'Ernest Johnson put the Browns up two scores.

Rule the backfield

Cincy's offense sputtered to a near standstill in the first half, but it did get a massive momentum boost from its defense. This strip-sack and fumble return TD kept the Bengals in the matchup just ahead of halftime.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

All-time great

T.J. Watt accomplished what he set out to do today. Late in the first half, he sped around the edge, and bum-rushed Tyler Huntley to tie Michael Strahan's single-season sack record, with 22.5.

He's gone!

After going without a TD in the first half, Baltimore crossed the pylon in the second, on the back of Latavius Murray.

Thought you had it

The Steel Curtain D looked outmatched during Baltimore's opening drive of the fourth quarter, but it came away on top, stepping in front of a pass headed toward the end zone for a clutch INT.

Tennessee Titans 28, Houston Texans 25

Going through the progressions

It took a while for Tennessee to get going, but the Titans found life in the second quarter, going on an 11-play, 94-yard drive capped by this Ryan Tannehill dime to Anthony Firkser.

Touchdown Brown!

Once this Tennessee team gets rolling, it's incredibly hard to stop its momentum. A.J. Brown rumbled into the end zone to put the Titans up 13-0 before the halftime break.

3 for Mr. T

If you're counting with us, that's three TD throws for Mr. Tannehill … In the first half.

Flea flicker!

Houston wasn't completely out of it, though. The Texans got on the board the hard way in the third quarter, carving up a little trickery for their first points of the game.

3-point game

Houston had plans to spoil Tennessee's AFC party. The Texans made it a three-point game early in the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Indianapolis Colts 11

On the board!

The Jaguars opened the game with a beautiful 12-play, 75-yard drive, which ended with Trevor Lawrence connecting with Laquon Treadwell for a touchdown.

Defensive party

Lawrence balled out in the first half, and in the second, Jacksonville came away with a huge strip-sack and recovery to regain possession near its own end zone. The Jaguars followed that play by swiping a pair of INTs from Carson Wentz.

On the prowl

Jacksonville is having its way in this game. Lawrence found the end zone again on a play that looked disastrous from the jump, but ended in six.

Washington Football Team 22, New York Giants 7

Take it to the crib!

Bobby McCain had himself a day in the secondary. He helped guide his team's efforts with this pick-six in the third quarter.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Still to come!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.