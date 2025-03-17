National Football League What if ... Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe never got injured in 2001? Updated Mar. 26, 2025 6:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Editor's note: Throughout the history of sports, there have been a plethora of moments that have made us wonder how things would differ if just one circumstance or decision had been changed. "What if" is a series in which we will examine how the trajectory of several athletes and teams would possibly look had major moments gone in a different direction. While it's impossible to predict how these outcomes would have played out, that doesn't make it any less fascinating to discuss.

What if Drew Bledsoe never got hurt during the 2001 season?

Let's paint the scene. It's the 2001 season, and the New England Patriots have just signed Drew Bledose to a 10-year contract worth $103 million — the largest deal in NFL history at the time. The Washington State product was entering his ninth year in the league and had already made three Pro Bowls along with three playoff appearances with New England. Fresh off a historic deal, he was primed for a big season.

Next, we'll dive into his backup at the time — Tom Brady. In the season prior, New England had drafted him with a compensatory pick in the sixth round, with the Michigan man being the seventh quarterback taken in the draft. He started off the 2000 season as the fourth-string quarterback behind Bledsoe, John Friesz and Michael Bishop. By the end of that year, he had worked his way up to second string — playing in one game and completing 1 of 3 passes for 6 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, back to the 2001 season.

The Patriots lost their opening game of the season against the Bengals, but Bledsoe finished the game with 241 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no turnovers. Looking to capitalize after a strong performance, disaster struck in Week 2. Against the Jets, Bledsoe was running toward the first-down marker on third-and-10 before linebacker Mo Lewis leveled him for a big hit. The hit proved to be so hard that Bledsoe was rushed to the hospital with internal bleeding.

Enter Brady.

He'd finish that game 5-of-10 for 46 yards in a 10-3 loss to New York. He wouldn't throw his first touchdown until Week 5, but the second-year quarterback rattled off an 11-3 record as the starter. Brady and Bill Belichick would go on to win the Super Bowl that year, along with five more up to the 2019 season. But just imagine if Bledsoe had never taken that hit. Would he have made the Patriots the dynasty they are now? And when would Brady have gotten his chance as a starter?

With Bledsoe at 29 years old in 2001, New England would have likely stayed with the veteran, especially considering he had already taken the Patriots to the Super Bowl five years prior. It's totally in the realm of possibility that Brady might have had to sit for a few more seasons before getting his shot, or even signing with another team.

However, with TB12's undeniable success in 2001, Bledsoe was instead traded to Buffalo in 2002 — and the rest is history.

But wait, there's more …

Remember the "Tuck Rule" game? Well, that jaw-dropping moment took place during the Pats' playoff run in the 2001 season. Would we have ever seen the rule come into effect on such a big stage if Bledsoe didn't get hurt? Would the Raiders have gone on to win the Super Bowl? And would New England’s dynastic run ever have happened? It's truly a mind-stirring sequence of events to think of.

What's even more intriguing about this "what if" situation is how the rest of the NFL would look over the next decade if Bledsoe didn't get hurt. The first thing that comes to mind is how much more competitive (and interesting) the AFC East would have been. New England won the division in 17 of 19 seasons from 2001 to 2019. Might the Dolphins have had some more success? The same Dolphins, who by the way, have not won a playoff game since 2000 — the longest active playoff win drought in the NFL. Or would the Jets and Bills have fared better? We'll never know.

And then there's Peyton Manning, who could have easily become the greatest of all time if Brady never entered the picture. "The Sheriff" was 6-11 against Brady in the regular and postseason combined, yet still put up gaudy numbers of his own along with two Super Bowl wins during his 18-year career.

Which reminds us of the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger, who could have very well become their own dynasty had Bledsoe never gotten hurt. From 2001 to 2019, Pittsburgh was 4-9 against New England in the regular season and 0-3 in the playoffs — and still managed two Super Bowl titles.

But it all comes back to one question:

What if Drew Bledsoe never got hurt during the 2001 season?

share