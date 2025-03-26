National Football League NFL Confidential: Where the 49ers stand with Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk Updated Mar. 26, 2025 6:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No team was hit harder in free agency than the San Francisco 49ers. No team was as aggressive as the New England Patriots. I explore the latest on both clubs in my column, as well as one of the NFL Draft's top prospects.

Purdy secure

﻿There's no doubt who the 49ers' quarterback of the future is: Brock Purdy. While sources don't believe a contract extension is imminent, FOX Sports has learned that both sides are actively negotiating with the intent to finalize a deal before the 2025 season.

Could it happen before next month's draft? It's possible, but as one league source put it, "there's not a rush."

The bigger question is, what will the terms be?

Earlier in the 2024 season, it seemed possible that Purdy could surpass Dak Prescott's $60 million annual clip with the Cowboys if he had another stellar campaign and deep playoff run. While that now seems less likely, multiple sources insist that Purdy could still land "anywhere from $50-$55 million, or potentially more."

If recent history is any guide, a new deal could take some time. For Nick Bosa's extension, San Francisco waited until the day before the 2023 season. Brandon Aiyuk's negotiations dragged on for months, only to be resolved a week before the 2024 season. Trent Williams' contract talks were also difficult last year, and Deebo Samuel had his own drawn-out process three years ago.

"I really just think Kyle (Shanahan) and John (Lynch) want to get this done," a current GM told FOX Sports. "The final number will be tricky, but the cap is rising, and the quarterback market is only going up.

"After the year they've had with the losing, injuries, Aiyuk, and trading Deebo (Samuel), I'm not sure they have the stomach to have another contentious negotiation in the media."

Could there be a hometown discount?

"Perhaps a little," the GM said. "But Purdy's getting paid, that's a fact. The benefit the 49ers have is that he's been playing on a very team-friendly deal, so maybe he takes a little less to lock in long-term security."

Earlier this month, the Niners lost both of last year's backup quarterbacks in free agency — Brandon Allen to Tennessee and Josh Dobbs to New England — so they signed Mac Jones to a two-year deal.

This story comes full circle in a way, as it's well known in league circles that Kyle Shanahan was enamored with Jones in the 2021 draft. There were serious discussions about taking him at No. 3 before the team ultimately pivoted to Trey Lance, a move that didn't pan out.

Now, Jones and Shanahan are finally together, but let's be clear: This is Purdy's team, and Jones is strictly there as a backup. His addition will have no bearing on Purdy's impending extension.

Aiyuk up for grabs

Things are a bit more tenuous, however, between the Niners and their WR1.

Sources indicate that the 49ers are open to trading Aiyuk — a terrific player who will certainly be motivated — and there has been communication with several teams. However, trading for Aiyuk's contract coming off an ACL injury is a tall order, and most believe it is unlikely.

The timing here is crucial: Aiyuk has a guaranteed option bonus of nearly $23 million that triggers on April 1, making it harder to move him afterward.

"It would be a pretty big surprise for me," a personnel director said.

Pats keep digging in

One potential Aiyuk suitor might be off the board.

While Stefon Diggs didn't sign with the Patriots after his initial visit last week, it was only a matter of time before he did. The team was very satisfied with his medicals and thus moved quickly to ink him to a three-year deal worth up to $69 million. Sources have repeatedly said Diggs is ahead of schedule in his ACL rehab and should be ready by Week 1.

The Patriots, meanwhile, were highly motivated to add another receiver or two this offseason, and Diggs is still the type of guy who can win at the line of scrimmage.

"My feeling was he'd get something similar to what Cooper Kupp got from Seattle [three years, $45 million max]," a personnel director said. "New England made the move, and they have an out after the first year if things don't go well. But I like Diggs for them."

The Patriots have been pursuing several high-priced receivers, including Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, Calvin Ridley, Chris Godwin and Aiyuk, among others — but had yet to close any deals before Diggs. With Drake Maye now the franchise cornerstone, adding weapons to his arsenal has become a top priority for Mike Vrabel & Co.

No. 1 OT in the draft?

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell's arm length has been a key talking point throughout the pre-draft process, and his Pro Day measurement provided an important update. At the NFL Combine, Campbell's arms came in at 32 5/8 inches —just shy of the 33-inch threshold that many NFL teams prefer for tackle prospects. However, at LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday, NFL scouts measured his arms at exactly 33 inches, checking off a crucial box for evaluators.

Such a discrepancy isn't unique to Campbell, as sources say several offensive linemen this offseason measured slightly shorter at the Combine compared to their Pro Day or other All-Star events like the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl.

With Pro Day measurements conducted by team scouts rather than the league, there's always some variation, but the key takeaway is that Campbell now officially meets the desired benchmark. This should solidify his stock as the top tackle in the draft.

"I don't think teams will be as concerned about Campbell's arm length as some have made it out to be," an NFL evaluator said. "His Pro Day measurement should help quiet the unnecessary noise. But at the end of the day, if you can play, you can play. Campbell has a high football IQ and the mobility and strength needed to be an NFL tackle."

Jordan Schultz is an NFL Insider for FOX Sports. He also co-hosts the "Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?" show. You can follow him on X at @Schultz_Report .

