National Football League 2025 NFL mock draft (all-trade version): Every team deals away its original pick Updated Mar. 26, 2025 9:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With less than one month to go before the NFL Draft begins, something of a miracle has already occurred. Every one of the NFL's 32 teams still has their original first-round pick. It's the closest the NFL has gotten to a draft without a single first-rounder being traded in 32 years.

That won't last, of course, and it would be really boring if it did. The draft needs a flurry of trades to spice things up and add to the mystery of who will be picked, and when.

So, since the league is dragging its collective feet, we'll get the trade cycle started for them in dramatic and often confusing fashion. Below is the FOX Sports all-trade 2025 NFL mock draft, where every single one of the 32 teams trades away their original pick. Some go up, some go down, some get out of the first round entirely, and some even trade picks twice.

It all makes perfect sense when you really think about it — just don't try to think about it too much. Instead, buckle up and enjoy the wild, fantastical ride through a first round that probably won't happen … but boy, would it be fun if it actually did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's how we imagined that unfolding.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Trade up from No. 6 with the Tennessee Titans

There are several teams desperate for a franchise quarterback, and the Titans are one of them. But they decide here that even the top prospect in a weak QB class isn't worth it, compared to what they can do with the king's ransom they're likely to be offered. And it could be huge. To drop five spots, they'd get a future first, and maybe a second-round pick this year. Meanwhile, Tom Brady's Raiders understand that a top quarterback is everything, so they're willing to offer what it takes to jump over the Giants. They have Geno Smith plugged in for at least part of 2025, but they know he's only a short-term solution.

2. New York Giants: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Trade up from No. 3 with the Cleveland Browns

The Giants' entire offseason plan revolves around finding a quarterback of the future, which is why they've been trying to trade up to No. 1. But once they realized they couldn't do that, they set their sights on No. 2. Sure, they've now signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but neither of them are long-term answers. The Giants need to find their guy for the next 5-10 years. Sure, they could wait to take their shot in the second round, or they could pay the relatively low price (maybe just a third-round pick, depending on the demand) to move up one spot just to ensure the Browns don't trade the pick to some other quarterback-needy team.

3. Cleveland Browns: DE Abdul Carter, Penn State

Trade down from No. 2 with the New York Giants

A quarterback would be nice, since Deshaun Watson's present and future are uncertain, but they probably can buy another year with someone like … say, Joe Flacco to pair with Kenny Pickett. In the meantime, they see that they could have a dominant defense if they get the newly re-signed Myles Garrett some help. Carter, the Micah Parsons-like weapon, is the best defender in the draft. A defense with those two would be huge in a division with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

4. New Orleans Saints: WR/DB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Trade up from No. 9 with the New England Patriots

This could be a costly move, because the Patriots need weapons for quarterback Drake Maye. But they also need so many other things that the Saints can tempt them by throwing in a valuable Day 2 pick (it would probably take two over the next two years to convince them to pass on Hunter). New coach Kellen Moore is an offensive whiz who finds plenty of creative ways to use the speedy, talented Hunter in his scheme. The Saints can play him a little on defense, too, but he's going to be an offensive star they build around for years.

5. New York Jets: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Trade up from No. 7 with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Aaron Glenn is going to build this franchise the way the Detroit Lions were built, which is why they could stay put at No. 7 and take an offensive lineman. But they surely love Warren, and he fills a need after they passed on Brock Bowers last year. Glenn probably doesn't care about that part, but he does know what tight end Sam LaPorta did for the Lions as a rookie. He also knows that he needs to surround quarterback Justin Fields with as many reliable and dynamic weapons as he can find.

6. Tennessee Titans: OT Will Campbell, LSU

Trade down from No. 1 with the Las Vegas Raiders

Once they make the decision to trade down from the top, they know they can't take a quarterback in the first round — at least not near the top of the first round. So, their next biggest priority is to make sure whoever their quarterback is in 2025 and beyond is well-protected. How about this 6-6, 319-pound monster, who most scouts believe is the best lineman in the draft? He could immediately stabilize the Titans' vulnerable right side.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Mason Graham, Michigan

Trade down from No. 5 with the New York Jets

They had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last year, anchored by a weak pass rush. And new GM James Gladstone comes to Jacksonville from the Rams, where he had a great seat to watch what Aaron Donald did for years. Graham has the potential to be the most disruptive interior lineman in the draft, and that could change everything about the Jaguars' defense. Getting him and picking up some draft capital in a trade down is a huge win for a franchise that needs one.

8. Chicago Bears: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Trade up from No. 10 with the Carolina Panthers

Once the Raiders moved up to No. 1, there probably was no urgency for the Bears to move up for the best running back on the board, but better safe than sorry since the Patriots, one pick down, also need offensive weapons. And if there's any doubt that the Bears would be this aggressive for a running back, remember that Ben Johnson's old team, the Lions, drafted Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall — way earlier than anyone thought he'd go — two years ago. Johnson knows what the 1-2 punch of Gibbs and David Montgomery did in Detroit. He envisions the same thing in Chicago with D'Andre Swift and Jeanty.

9. New England Patriots: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Trade down from No. 4 with the New Orleans Saints

The Patriots' priority is clearly getting Maye the weapons he needs to thrive. They could have done that by staying at 4 and taking Hunter, but they don't lose a lot by dropping down and ending up with this 6-4, 219-pound wideout. Hunter might be more explosive, but size does matter, and there are scouts who think McMillan might eventually be the better receiver. He'll immediately become Maye's No. 1 target.

10. Arizona Cardinals: LB Javon Walker, Georgia

Trade up from No. 16 with the Carolina Panthers (who had already traded down from No. 8)

The Cards signed Josh Sweat to bolster their pass rush, but Jonathan Gannon, formerly a defensive coordinator, knows he needs a lot more than that. The Cards have weapons on offense, but they had nobody who had more than five sacks last season. That's why they'll be aggressive when they see all of the edge rushers about to fall out of the top 10. They want to make sure they get ahead of the 49ers, picking 11th, and any other defensively challenged team that senses an opportunity, too.

11. Cincinnati Bengals: DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Trade up from No. 17 with the San Francisco 49ers

Out of nowhere, the Bengals became the big spenders of the offseason, locking up their top two receivers to big deals, and it looks like they could open their vault for defensive end Trey Hendrickson, too. If they do that, they really should get their elite pass-rusher some help, which is why they'll continue their bold offseason with a big move up in the draft. Somewhere in the middle of the first round, there'll be a run on edge rushers. As soon as the Bengals sense it, they'll move.

12. Atlanta Falcons: DE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Trade up from No. 15 with the Dallas Cowboys

No team has registered fewer sacks over the past five seasons than the Falcons. That included their 31 sacks last season, which ranked second-to-last in the league. They had a top-10 offense and a promising young quarterback, but they know they can't win — even in a weak division — if they can't fix their defense. Having this big, fast pass-rusher coming off their edge would certainly be a good start, so it's worth the move up to ensure the run doesn't pass them by.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Trade up from No. 19 with the Miami Dolphins

The Bucs have an electric offense, but they have a ton of holes to fill on defense. Their passing defense, in particular, was brutal at times last season, which is why they need to start fixing their secondary. So, when the defensive run starts, they won't want to risk being completely left out. They can afford to let the best pass-rushers go, but they'll want one of the top corners. This big corner (6-foot-2, 194 pounds) could be an immediate starter.

14. Seattle Seahawks: OT Kelvin Banks, Texas

Trade up from No. 18 with the Indianapolis Colts

After making a fairly significant investment in quarterback Sam Darnold, they need to make sure he's well-protected. He's got a history of not doing well when he gets rattled, so beefing up the offensive line is a must — especially after Geno Smith was sacked 50 times last season. With one tackle already off the board, the Seahawks won't want to wait to see if one of the other elite prospects falls to them. So they'll jump up for this 6-5, 315-pounder who could be an immediate starter on either end of the line.

15. Dallas Cowboys: WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Trade down from No. 12 with the Atlanta Falcons

The Cowboys understand they have a desperate need for offensive weapons to help out receiver CeeDee Lamb. And while running back could be an option at this spot — or at 12 if they stay there — their need for a game-breaking, No. 2 receiver is greater. Golden is one of the fastest and most explosive weapons in the draft, and he'd take a lot of pressure off Lamb in the Dallas offense. And the fact that they could trade down a few spots, pick up a couple of future picks, and still get him is the kind of strong draft maneuver the Cowboys rarely seem to make.

16. Carolina Panthers: DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Trade down from No. 10 with the Arizona Cardinals (after trading down from No. 8 with the Chicago Bears)

Trading down twice could net the Panthers a handful of draft picks, maybe even a couple on Day 2 over the next two years, which is pretty significant for a franchise that still has a lot of work to do to become a contender again. Most of that work is on the defensive side, so it makes sense that they'd start using their picks on players who can be disruptive up front. This 6-4, 331-pounder is a monster in the middle of the line, and not only can he be an anchor against the run, but he has the potential to push the pocket and add some pass rush. That's a huge need for a Panthers defense that was the worst in the NFL last year.

17. San Francisco 49ers: OT Armand Membou, Missouri

Traded down from No. 11 with the Cincinnati Bengals

One good reason for them to trade down is the draft has a handful of elite offensive line prospects, but the needs of the teams in front of them means that one of the best could drop. In this case, they'd be fortunate to land this 6-4, 332-pounder, who is considered a riser in this draft and could go significantly higher. The 49ers will have options here, though, as they seek help for their run-first offense and an eventual replacement for left tackle Trent Williams.

18. Indianapolis Colts: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Traded down from No. 14 with the Seattle Seahawks

They had four tight ends who caught a combined total of 39 passes last season, so they'd need an upgrade there no matter who their quarterback is. But with a young quarterback like Anthony Richardson (assuming he beats out Daniel Jones), a strong tight end is essential. It's the safety valve in the offense — a short-range weapon the quarterback can rely on when he's in trouble, especially in the red zone. Tight ends aren't always in demand in the first round, so if they can't move up for Tyler Warren, they can drop a little and still get this 6-6, 248-pounder who might end up being just as good.

19. Miami Dolphins: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Traded down from No. 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The biggest lie of the draft is that teams draft the "best available player" regardless of need. Every year, plenty of elite players fall because their positions aren't valued the same as others. Safety is one of those spots. So, if the Dolphins know they need to replace Jevon Holland, who signed a big-money deal with the Giants, they can afford to drop a few spots and still pick up the best safety in the draft. A lineman here wouldn't be crazy either, but the value of Starks at this point is too high to pass up.

20. Green Bay Packers: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Traded up from No. 23 with the Denver Broncos

Last year they had a group of good, but definitely not great receivers. And they'll be shorthanded this year as Christian Watson recovers from a torn ACL. Egbuka has the potential to be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL; at the very least, the 6-1, 202-pounder would be an upgrade for the Pack at No. 2. But they clearly need help, and they needed to move up here to get ahead of the Steelers (at 21) and Chargers (at 22), both of whom could be eyeing receivers, too.

21. Houston Texans: WR Luther Burden, Missouri

Traded up from No. 25 with the Pittsburgh Steelers

They seem laser-focused this offseason on making life better for quarterback C.J. Stroud, who regressed a little last season. So, after rebuilding their offensive line, they need to focus on adding to his stable of weapons. They let Stefon Diggs go and Tank Dell's status is uncertain after his gruesome knee injury. They did sign Christian Kirk, but they still need more at receiver. They'll probably try to move up farther than this, but like the Packers, they knew they had to get ahead of the Steelers and Chargers to get what likely is the last receiver worthy of being selected in the first round.

22. Baltimore Ravens: G Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Traded up from No. 27 with the Los Angeles Chargers

With the receivers off the board, the Chargers can feel comfortable sliding down in the draft and addressing other needs. The Ravens, though, know they need work on their offensive line with a team built around quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Their interior line needs the most work, and this 6-6, 312-pounder is one that scouts seem to think might be better suited at guard. So, they move up to get him before the Vikings (at No. 24) can take another offensive lineman off the board.

23. Denver Broncos: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Traded down from No. 20 with the Green Bay Packers

They need to make life easier on quarterback Bo Nix, and they know it. The best way to do that is to either get him receivers or support him with a strong running game. After losing running back Javonte Williams to the Cowboys, they can replace him with this battering-ram running back with 4.4 speed. Sean Payton is going to see him as a poor man's Alvin Kamara. He's not quite in the same category as a receiver, but his explosive potential is definitely there. And given the way teams often devalue running backs, they know they're likely to still get him outside of the top 20.



24. Washington Commanders: LB Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Traded up from No. 29 with the Minnesota Vikings

There are only a few first-round edge rushers left at this point, and the Commanders know that is by far their biggest need after losing their sack leader, Dante Fowler, to the Dallas Cowboys. So, if they want one, they'll have to get ahead of the Detroit Lions (at No. 28) who clearly want one, too. Ezeiruaku likely won't be the sack machine in the NFL that he was in college, but Washington coach Dan Quinn will find a way to make him a dangerous part of their rush.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Jaxson Dart, Mississippi

Traded down from No. 21 with the Houston Texans

All signs coming out of Pittsburgh suggest that the Steelers aren't going to draft a quarterback this year. But … don't they have to? Has any good team had more of a quarterback mess over the past three seasons than them? Even if they end up with Aaron Rodgers, wouldn't it be smart to put a young quarterback other than Mason Rudolph on the roster to learn from the broken-down, 41-year-old who clearly isn't their future? Of course it would. So, despite the noise, if they can slide down in the draft and still get the third-best QB, they'll do it.

26. Buffalo Bills: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Traded up from No. 30 with the Los Angeles Rams

The Bills could look to trade up for almost any defensive line or secondary prospect, but at this point, in this draft, it's hard to look past the second corner off the board. They are incredibly thin at the back of their defense, which is why their pass defense was so bad last season. That's a problem for a team with Super Bowl aspirations and staring at big games against teams like the Chiefs and Bengals. Barron, who can play inside or outside, won't solve all their issues. But he's a good start.

27. Los Angeles Chargers: G Tyler Booker, Alabama

Traded down from No. 22 with the Baltimore Ravens

They were already too far down in the first round to find the tight end or receiver they need to help their offense. But they might need an interior offensive lineman even more. Even with a quarterback like Justin Herbert, coach Jim Harbaugh wants to play more of a power style. The best way to do that is to get a big body to help clear room for new running back Najee Harris. The 6-5, 325-pound Booker can do just that. And if he can help in protecting Herber,t too, it might help out the offense more than another receiver possibly could.

28. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Traded up from No. 32 with the Detroit Lions

The Lions still need to find an edge rusher, and there's a pretty good one sitting here for them. But when the Eagles want something, they tend to find ways to get it. And what they want here is to add to the depth of their offensive line, to keep that factory going. The 6-5, 310-pound Simmons probably won't start unless he replaces Mekhi Becton at guard. But the Eagles know that right tackle Lane Johnson is about to turn 35 and has been battered by injuries that regularly keep him out of games. They don't want to get caught empty-handed when the end comes. And no team is better at preparing for that than the Eagles.

29. Minnesota Vikings: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Traded down from No. 24 with the Washington Commanders

The Vikings need help in the secondary, but there's a drop-off at both corner and safety after the top tier. What they find here in this 6-2, 220-pounder is a big man who can fly, and loves to fly to the ball. He might need some work, but he'd get to learn from one of the best — Harrison Smith, who just signed a one-year deal to stay in Minnesota. But Smith is 36, so the Vikings need to prepare like this year is his last.

30. Los Angeles Rams: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Traded down from No. 26 with the Buffalo Bills

They could use help in a lot of areas on defense, but getting some help right in the middle would be smart, even though it's not usually a high-priority position for them. Late in the draft, they can make an exception for this 6-3, 235-pounder. He's probably the best off-ball linebacker in the draft, and has the speed to come off the edge, too. The Rams could also trade back and select a corner, but Campbell has more value in this spot.

31. Tennessee Titans: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Traded up from the second round (No. 35) with the Kansas City Chiefs

Just because they traded away the rights to Cam Ward doesn't mean they're punting on a quarterback in this draft. If they trade out of No. 1, it's because of the value of picks they'd get and the fact that this isn't a well-regarded quarterback class overall. But they still need one, and they know it's better to get one in the first round than early in the second, so they can have one more contractual year of control. It's an easy call for the Chiefs, who can pick up an extra third- or fourth-rounder and still get the offensive or defensive lineman they need. And the Titans get the developmental quarterback of their choice before the Jets jump up and beat them to him.

32. Detroit Lions: LB Mike Green, Marshall

Traded down from No. 28 with the Philadelphia Eagles

The Lions could be tempted by a trade-down offer here, as well, but they're running out of choices at edge rusher. They know they desperately need someone opposite Aidan Hutchinson to take some pressure off him. They also learned last season that they could use some more defensive depth overall. This 6-3, 251-pounder plays with an edge that Dan Campbell is just going to love. It's a big leap from the level of competition he's played at, but his ceiling might be high.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

share