National Football League NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.

What's next?

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every game that will be played in Week 6. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for previews and predictions each week.

Thursday Oct. 13, 2022

Washington Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3) (Amazon Prime, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Overview: The Bears ' offense has been dreadful this season and even the improvement with QB Justin Fields last week was really slight. It's amazing they've won two games while averaging 17 points and 275 total yards (not to mention 116 passing yards per game).

That could be a problem against a Washington team that has shown it can move the ball and has plenty of offensive weapons. The Commanders’ problem, as coach Ron Rivera so perfectly put it, is "quarterback." If the Carson Wentz of the first two games and most of last week shows up, the Commanders are in good shape. But if Bad Carson shows up and throws a timely turnover or two? That would seem to be the Bears' best hope. Wentz is definitely the better QB in this battle, but it wouldn't be a total shocker if he turns out to be the one who plays worse.

Matchup to watch: Commanders LT Charles Leno vs. Bears DE Robert Quinn

The key for the Commanders will be protecting Wentz, which is something they really haven't done consistently well this season. And while their bigger line issues are on the interior, the best pass rushers usually come from the outside. In this game, that's Quinn. He's off to a slow start with only two sacks, but don't forget he had 18.5 a year ago. He can get going at any time.

Key stat: Washington’s defense has only one takeaway this season (fewest in the NFL) — an interception by safety Darrick Forrest on Opening Day. So the Commanders haven't managed a single takeaway in their past four games. It's no coincidence they lost all four.

Prediction: There really should be no reason why the Commanders lose this game. They have the better quarterback, the better offensive weapons and the better defense. And yet, it's so hard to bet on a Wentz-led team right now. Whether it's just him, or the fact that he's still learning the offense, or his crumbling offensive line, something always seems to go wrong.

In this case, though, the Bears don't have the tools to take advantage when it does. They are far too one-dimensional. At some point, sure, they're going to get a big turnover from Wentz that could turn things around. But they'll probably need a lot more than just one to win what could end up being a very ugly game.

Commanders 23, Bears 16 — Ralph Vacchiano

Sunday Oct. 16, 2022

San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-3) (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: After defeating the Carolina Panthers last weekend, the Niners chose to stay on the East Coast this week, practicing for their game against the Falcons in West Virginia.

Former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta for the first time as a head coach. He’s 1-1 against his former team, winning the most recent matchup 31-13 last December. The Niners lead the all-time series 48-32-1 and have won three of the past five meetings.

San Francisco could be without kicker Robbie Gould, who suffered a knee injury against the Panthers. Defensive end Nick Bosa will likely miss Sunday's game with a groin injury. For the Falcons, leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson remains out due to a knee injury. Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts also could miss the game because of a lingering hamstring issue.

Matchup to watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota vs. Niners defensive line

Mariota has been the driving force of Atlanta's offense, making plays with his arm and his feet. He has thrown for 926 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 156 yards and another two scores.

The Niners have one of the best defenses in the league, holding teams to a league-best 12.2 points per game. And they have already faced quarterbacks who can run in Justin Fields and Geno Smith , so San Francisco's defensive front should be ready for Mariota.

Key stat: The 49ers have had five different players (Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Kyle Juszczyk) score a rushing touchdown this season, the most of any team.

Prediction: The Falcons have been a tough out so far this year, scratching their way to a 2-3 record that could be even better if a couple of things went their way in losses to the Rams , Bucs and Saints . But San Francisco will be hard to score against, and on offense the 49ers will look to run the football to control the clock and the pace of the game.

49ers 28, Falcons 24 — Eric D. Williams

New England Patriots (2-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-3) (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Overview: The Browns have an absolutely brutal stretch on the way, with games against the Ravens , Bengals , Dolphins , Bills and Buccaneers . Cleveland needs a win. The Patriots, meanwhile, are managing their own rough start due to rough quarterback play and an ankle injury to Mac Jones. New England is desperate to get back to 3-3 in the AFC East.

The Browns have been impressive at preventing turnovers, which is particularly important because they haven’t been able to generate them (.8 per game). Cleveland plays conservative, power football behind running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. With another 100-yard rushing performance, Chubb would be the first Browns player since 1968 (Leroy Kelly) to record 100-plus rushing yards in four straight games. The Browns boast the league’s No. 1 rushing offense (192.4 rushing yards per game) — and the No. 4 overall offense in terms of yardage. They've scored the sixth-most points (26.6). This is not the typical meat-and-potatoes football team. Cleveland has scoring power.

In Week 5, New England proved it has one of the league's premier defenses, shutting out the Detroit Lions ' top-scoring offense. It's unclear whether Jones will return or whether the Patriots will stick with Bailey Zappe for another week. But either way, the starting quarterback will lean on the defense and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who is likely to fuel the offense with Damien Harris set to miss time with a hamstring injury.

Matchup to watch: Browns WR Amari Cooper vs. Patriots CB Jack Jones

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones has the top grade (92) among all corners on Pro Football Focus through the first five weeks in the season. He has been part of a rotation for New England, so that grade is falsely inflated. But Jones has an interception in each of the past two games. One of those takeaways was a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers . So when Jones gets the chance to match up against an established technician like Cooper, I'll be watching closely to see who wins out.

Key stat: With a win, Bill Belichick (323 total wins as a head coach) would tie George Halas (324 total wins as HC) for the second-most total wins by a head coach in NFL history. Belichick and Halas would then trail only Don Shula (347 total wins).

Prediction: Can New England’s defense pull off another week of elite play? That's the real question. The Patriots won't be able to shut out teams every week. But can they hold the Browns below 17 points? That's a number Zappe & Co. can probably beat. I'm a little dubious to be honest, especially with the game being in Cleveland. So let's take the Browns, whose three losses this season have been by a combined six points.

Cleveland 21, New England 20 — Henry McKenna

New York Jets (3-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-2) (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: No team has had more difficulty winning this season than the Packers. They couldn't put away the pesky Giants . Green Bay battled into overtime with the Patriots and finished with a 2-point victory over the Buccaneers . The Packers have dragged their way to a winning record — and not through the most impressive means. They lack an offensive identity. Their defense is what keeps them in games, with 19.2 points per game allowed (fifth-best in the NFL). So it'll be interesting to see what the Packers can do to the Jets’ offense.

New York had a defining win against the Miami Dolphins last week. Of course, there are reasons to question the legitimacy of that victory. The Dolphins were down to their third-string quarterback. They were without their OT1 and CB1. It was just an out-of-sorts Sunday for Miami. But the Jets are showing significantly more poise than I could have expected for such a young team. The Packers defense is the perfect test. If Zach Wilson can pull out a competent performance, I might just be a believer in this New York team.

Matchup to watch: Jets QB Zach Wilson vs. Packers CBs Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes

Last week, Wilson threw to open receivers. They were wide open for most of the game against the Dolphins. Miami didn't test Wilson in the way we saw defenses flummox the young quarterback in 2021. Let's see if Alexander and Stokes can create a larger margin for error for Wilson. If there's a defense that might make him regress, it's this one.

Key stats: The Packers have won 15 straight regular-season home games, the longest active home winning streak in the NFL. Also, the Packers have not lost back-to-back regular season games in the same season under Matt LaFleur. Green Bay is 10-0 in the regular season following a loss under LaFleur.

Are Packers still Super Bowl contenders despite struggles? Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur are struggling offensively with a depleted WR core. Colin Cowherd reveals his Super Bowl projection heading into Week 6, and he explains why the Packers are not in it.

Prediction: As much as I think the Jets are taking strides forward, I think the Packers are just more competent and more desperate for a win. That and home-field advantage are often enough to decide a game between two mediocre teams. But of course, I've barely mentioned Aaron Rodgers, who can take control of a game with or without a strong defense.

Packers 21, Jets 17 — Henry McKenna

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Overview: After winning two straight games in dominant fashion, the Jaguars (2-3) have now lost two straight. It's hard to say how good (or not) they actually are. That’s not because of their defense, which is tied for fourth in points allowed and fifth in takeaways. It's because of an inconsistent offense. That starts with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Month, who has seven turnovers in the past two games. Jacksonville will go as he goes.

The Colts (2-2-1) are coming off an ugly win against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football – thanks to their defense, while a struggling Matt Ryan-led offense did (barely) enough to get by. (The Colts now rank last in the NFL in scoring offense at 13.8 PPG.) Denver was held without a touchdown and to 2-of-15 on third downs. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore came up with the game-clinching interception in the end zone in overtime.

The Jaguars shut out the Colts 24-0 in Jacksonville in Week 2. The Jaguars also ended the Colts' hopes of a playoff bid in Week 18 last season. On top of this being a divisional matchup, Indianapolis has plenty of reasons to be motivated for this game.

Matchup to watch: Jaguars rushers Josh Allen, Travon Walker vs. Colts OTs Bernhard Raimann, Matt Pryor

For the Colts to maximize whatever Ryan has left at this point in his career, the pass protection must improve. Raimann and Pryor, Indianapolis' new offensive tackles after shuffling around the O-line, struggled mightily in Denver. Ryan was sacked a season-high six times last week.

Allen and Walker (the 2022 No. 1 overall pick) are young, ascending edge rushers. Overall, the Jaguars rank ninth in the NFL in pressure percentage per dropback. Will the Colts' pass pro be able to hold up?

Key stats: After committing only one turnover in the Jaguars' first three games, Trevor Lawrence has committed seven (3 INT, 4 fumbles lost) in their past two games. But in three career games against the Colts, Lawrence has four touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Prediction: Both teams have strong defenses. So this game will come down to the offenses — particularly the quarterbacks. And I trust a growing Lawrence more than an aging Ryan, who has a league-high 11 fumbles and doesn't look comfortable playing behind an underwhelming offensive line.

Jaguars 28, Colts 23 — Ben Arthur

Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Miami Dolphins (3-2) (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: Kirk Cousins is "really playing quarterback" according to new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. That line cracked me up. But I get what O'Connell is saying: Cousins is taking charge of this offense and operating it at the highest level he can. And that's enough for O'Connell. Cousins and Justin Jefferson, who leads the NFL with 547 receiving yards, have fueled Minnesota’s 4-1 start. The team’s Achilles’ heel might just be its defense, which is so far allowing 20.4 points per game — and not to particularly good offenses.

Justin Jefferson talks being a star WR in the NFL, LSU WRs and more Justin Jefferson sits down with Kristina Pink to talk about being a star WR in the NFL, the LSU Tigers producing elite wide receivers and what it'll take to make the NFL Hall of Fame.

The Dolphins' ability to win this game may come down to health. Can Tyreek Hill play? He exited with an injury last week. Can Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater play? They each have missed time with concussions. On Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel indicated that third-string QB Skylar Thompson would start. And what about left tackle Terron Armstead? He, too, is dealing with an injury. Miami needs its star power on offense to stay competitive, especially with a team as good as the Vikings. So the Dolphins' injury report will be worth monitoring ahead of Week 6.

Matchup to watch: Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw vs. Dolphins edge Melvin Ingram

Darrisaw is Minnesota's highest-graded pass protector on Pro Football Focus. He has allowed zero sacks and five hurries this season. But on the flip side, Ingram has been just as good. He has 13 pressures, two sacks, one batted pass along with a scoop-and-score touchdown. It has been a big year for Ingram.

Key stat: The Dolphins have won eight straight home games, their longest home winning streak since a 10-game streak from 1984-86.

Prediction: I'll frame this in fairly simple but hypothetical terms. If Tua plays, the Dolphins win. If Bridgewater plays and Tyreek Hill plays, the Dolphins win. In every other scenario, the Dolphins lose. Given the tenuous status of those three Miami players, I'm picking the Vikings.

Minnesota 25, Miami 17 — Henry McKenna

Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-3) (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Overview: There seems to be a similar sentiment to both of these teams right now, which is perhaps why they have matching records. Coming into the season, both were expected to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. But that Super Bowl hangover is real and after losing a tough one to Baltimore last week, are we ready to accept that’s what’s happening in Cincinnati ?

The Saints have also not quite lived up to expectations so far this season, though they’re coming off a thriller in Seattle that ended up being quite the high-scoring affair thanks mostly to whatever position it is that Taysom Hill plays.

Hill is coming off an Offensive Player of the Week award after rushing for 112 yards on just nine carries, including a 60-yard go-ahead touchdown, while also throwing a 22-yard TD pass. Then they have a Swiss Army Knife running back in Alvin Kamara , who had nearly 200 total yards from scrimmage last Sunday.

The Saints are now 31-4 in the regular season when Kamara has more than 60 rushing yards. Cincinnati is letting up fewer than 100 yards on the ground per game, though, which threatens to limit the Saints and their creativity, even if they get quarterback Jameis Winston back this week.

The Bengals still have talent, as well. But quarterback Joe Burrow is still taking unnecessary sacks and likely always will. The Saints are smack-dab in the middle of the league in terms of sack percentage, but defensive end Cam Jordan was very good against the Seahawks and came up with 1.5 sacks. We’ll see if he can do enough to truly throw Burrow off.

Matchup to watch: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (or whoever plays in place of him)

Chase is, far and away, the most utilized weapon on the Bengals. He’s the fifth-most-targeted receiver in the league with 53 passes thrown his way. It’s not translating to production, though. He has just 343 yards, which ranks 17th, and two touchdowns.

Lattimore didn’t practice Wednesday and could miss the game along with wide receiver Michael Thomas . If Lattimore doesn’t play, or perhaps even if he does, there seems to be more of an advantage for Chase in this scenario.

Key stat: All three of the Bengals’ losses this season have come on game-ending field goals (two as time expired in the fourth quarter, one in overtime). That could very much mean some drama this Sunday.

Prediction: Both games the Bengals have won this season have seen them score exactly 27 points, so I’m repeating the trend. And I’m also predicting that a field goal will finally go in their favor late in the game.

Bengals 27, Saints 24 — Carmen Vitali

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at New York Giants (4-1) (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Overview: Maybe it's time to start taking the Giants seriously? There was a lot of luck, smoke and mirrors in their first four games, but their win over the Packers in London was no fluke. The Packers may not be clicking, but they still have Aaron Rodgers, and the Giants' defense found a way to shut him down just enough for the offense to squeeze out enough points.

That's kind of what the Giants are doing. They are sticking around just long enough in games to grind out wins. Whether they can do that against a Ravens team with Lamar Jackson really depends on whether Jackson shows up. Baltimore’s offense has been inconsistent and his passing numbers have cratered the past few weeks. But he's still capable of playing like an MVP. He doesn't have the weapons around him that he used to have, though, which could give the Giants an opening. If they win this, there won't be any room left on their bandwagon.

Matchup to watch: Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. Giants linebackers

What will Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale scheme up to stop Andrews, the Ravens' best receiving weapon and the NFL's leader in receiving yards at his position (349)? Martindale has two good options in safeties Xavier McKinney and Julian Love . Most likely, there will be a mix. The Ravens, though, will try to get Andrews lined up on the linebackers, the weakest link in New York’s defense. The Giants are better at stopping tight ends than they used to be, but Andrews on just about any of their linebackers is a mismatch Baltimore would love to exploit.

Key stat: All five of the Giants' games this season have been decided by one possession (eight points or fewer). That's a sign of a tough, gritty team, but also of one that doesn't have the weapons to pull away. The Giants are good at playing from behind and not flinching, as new coach Brian Daboll said. They're also a running team that plays a grinding style that can keep the score down. That won't work against an explosive offense, though. They're not built to beat that kind of team.

Prediction: The start to the season has been wild for the Giants, and it has constantly felt like their bubble is about to burst. There's nothing outside of Saquon Barkley 's resurgence that can really explain how the Giants have gotten to 4-1. Yet here they are, even with a signature, impressive win over the Packers.

How much longer can this last? Well, the Ravens used to be the kind of team that would slap them back to reality, but they've slipped back into mediocrity this season. Still, the Ravens are capable of an explosive performance at any time, QB Jackson in particular. And there are certainly holes in the Giants' defense for him to exploit.

Betting against the Giants seems crazy at this point, though. They may not have enough juice to win this game, but as noted in the key stat, they have somehow managed to keep every game close. This game will be no different, even if New York falls short.

Ravens 27, Giants 23 — Ralph Vacchiano

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: The Buccaneers didn’t end up having quite the coming out party they wanted to against the Falcons last week. Despite jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the third quarter, they let Atlanta get back in and make things interesting.

That being said, Tom Brady quelled a lot of concern over his production by completing 35 of 52 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown last week. His long was a beautiful 40-yard pass to Mike Evans , and Brady also dinked and dunked his way using his trusty checkdown option in Leonard Fournette to paint a more sustainable picture of what this offense can be.

The Bucs now head to Pittsburgh to face the struggling Steelers , who are still without pass-rushing juggernaut T.J. Watt . Pittsburgh ranks 30th in total defense, letting up an average of 416.8 yards per game. The defense is allowing most of that through the air, tying for 30th in the league with the Titans and letting up an average of 287.6 passing yards each week. That bodes very well for the visitors.

It’ll also be a chance for the Bucs’ defense to get back on track. Rookie Kenny Pickett is now at the helm for the Steelers and will be making just his second NFL start. His first came against the Bills last week. What a first couple weeks for the kid, am I right?

Jay Glazer on Steelers' faith in Kenny Pickett and other topics Jay Glazer provides an update on Russell Wilson's injury, the Steelers' faith in rookie QB Kenny Pickett and more.

Matchup to watch: Bucs LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka against Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr.

Tryon-Shoyinka harassed Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota with his first full sack of the season, two quarterback hits and then got himself a tackle for loss for good measure. He seems to be figuring things out as part of a Tampa Bay pass rush that ranks third in sack percentage. Tryon-Shoyinka & Co. will continue that against an inexperienced QB.

Key stat: Remember when the Buccaneers didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter of Week 2 to start the season? Or how they let up an average of just nine points per game before they played the Chiefs two weeks ago? They can get back to that because, oh, the Steelers have scored only two passing touchdowns this season, which is the fewest in the NFL.

Prediction: The Bucs are going to want to make a statement on the road, riding their longest road winning streak in franchise history. They’ve won their last six away from Raymond James Stadium, and that doesn’t stop this week.

Buccaneers 29, Steelers 10 — Carmen Vitali

Carolina Panthers (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3) (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: The Panthers finally moved on from Matt Rhule, with Carolina owner David Tepper firing the former college coach this week. Defensive passing game coordinator Steve Wilks, who got only one season as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach in 2018, takes over as Carolina's interim.

With Baker Mayfield nursing a high-ankle sprain, third-year veteran P.J. Walker will get his first start of the year at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Rams look to get things going in the right direction before heading to their bye week. The Panthers own a 13-9 advantage in the all-time series.

Matchup to watch: Rams offensive line vs. Panthers defensive line

The Rams have allowed a league-worst 21 sacks and are scoring only 16 points a game, so Sean McVay needs to get his offense going. Los Angeles faces a Carolina defensive front that has just eight sacks on the year. The Panthers also allow 138 rushing yards per game, while the Rams are rushing for just 62 yards a contest. Something has to give between these two underperforming position groups.

Key stat: Wilks is 0-2 against the Rams, losing by a combined total of 56 points while with the Cardinals four years ago.

Prediction: The Rams must be licking their chops with the Panthers coming to town. Yes, teams can get some new energy after firing their coach, and Wilks should have Carolina ready to play. However, look for the Rams to play with more urgency, wanting to get a victory heading into the bye week. Expect McVay to focus on getting the running game going with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Rams 30, Panthers 20 — Eric D. Williams

Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Seattle Seahawks (2-3) (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: Arizona travels to the Emerald City to take on the Seahawks after a frustrating loss at home last week to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles . Both teams look to get back to the .500 mark and catch the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers .

Pete Carroll is 15-9-1 against the Cardinals, and the Seahawks lead the all-time series 23-22-1. With RB Rashaad Penny suffering a season-ending ankle injury last week, Seattle will turn to rookie running back Kenneth Walker to carry the load. Arizona has just one week left before star receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns from a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Matchup to watch: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett vs. Cardinals secondary

Arizona has struggled to stop the Kansas State product, as Lockett has 33 receptions for 480 yards and six total touchdowns in his past four games against the Cardinals. Arizona safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson must help a young cornerback group, knowing where Lockett is before the snap to keep him from making big plays.

Key stat: Seattle quarterback Geno Smith leads the league in both passer rating (113.2) and completion percentage (75.2). Smith's completion percentage is the fourth-best mark all time for a player through his team's first five games of a season (min: 100 attempts).

Prediction: Smith is playing at a Pro Bowl level, so the Seahawks should put points on the board. However, Seattle's defense gives up 31 points a contest, which means that Kyler Murray and Arizona's offense figure to keep the game close. Since the start of last season, the Cardinals are 10-1 in their past 11 regular-season road games.

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 28 — Eric D. Williams

Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Overview: The game of the week? The game of the year?

The Bills and the Chiefs are as good as we thought they'd be and that's thanks largely to Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes . When we saw these two quarterbacks jockey for a spot in the AFC Championship last postseason, it was probably the most electric game of the entire year. So here's hoping they have something similar in store for us on Sunday.

Right now, the Bills are built better than any other team in the NFL — with an elite defense and offense in terms of talent and statistics. They have two minor issues: They're nursing injuries to star players, and Allen won't quit his habit of throwing interceptions. The Buffalo quarterback has enjoyed a large margin for error in 2022 due to his outstanding supporting cast. But what happens if Allen throws an interception or two against Mahomes & Co.? Might the Chiefs teach him a lesson about ball control?

Kansas City has figured out how to operate its offense without Tyreek Hill . For starters, Mahomes is firing the ball to Travis Kelce more than ever. The tight end leads the NFL with seven receiving TDs this season. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire doesn't look like a total bust. And the Chiefs’ bizarre cast of receivers is doing OK in the same way that Tom Brady 's receivers did OK back in the 2010s.

Matchup to watch: Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill vs. Bills QB Josh Allen

Allen blasted a pair of deep balls to Gabe Davis last week — one went for 98 yards and the other for 62 yards. It's pretty simple: The Chiefs can't let that happen. So that will start with Thornhill, the team's free safety.

Key stats: This is a matchup of the two highest-scoring teams in the NFL (Chiefs are first with 31.8 PPG, Bills are second with 30.4 PPG). But the Bills are tied for first in scoring defense (allowing just 12.2 PPG) and second in total defense (allowing 260.4 total YPG).

Prediction: Can I predict electricity? Can I forecast greatness? This should be an epic game. And if I'm wrong and overhype it, then you can send me your hate notes on Twitter. But I think that we see the Bills’ defense play better than last time. I think we see insane fourth-quarter scoring.

Bills 37, Chiefs 35 — Henry McKenna

Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Overview: This is the type of game TV executives dream about when the schedule is released. The 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles, the last unbeaten team left in the league, facing off against their fiercest division rival, a 4-1 Dallas Cowboys team that's riding a four-game win streak. The winner of this game will have a leg up on every other NFC team, and the ratings are going to reflect it.

It's a chance for Jalen Hurts and an impressive Eagles offense to solve a Dallas defense that has been on a terrifying hot streak. If Philly can do it, it'll be a feather in the cap of the best résumé in the NFL — and possibly a chance for Hurts to begin an MVP campaign.

From the other perspective, what would it say about this Cowboys team if they take down the unbeaten Eagles with Cooper Rush playing quarterback? Dak Prescott hasn't even returned from his thumb injury, and the Cowboys have already claimed wins against both of last year's Super Bowl teams. If they can add Philly to that list, we just might have to start considering Dallas a true contender. And that's all before Prescott even returns — which looks like it could be on the horizon .

Cowboys coaches Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn deserve credit Jay Glazer covers the Cowboys in his two-minute report, discussing Jerry Jones' decision to bring back defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and an optimistic plan for Dak Prescott's return.

Matchup to watch: Cowboys QB Cooper Rush vs. Eagles cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry

Let's be very clear: The must-see TV in this game is going to be a ferocious Dallas pass rush against a vaunted Philly offensive line. But that's a strength-on-strength situation.

The deciding factor might be Rush going against a group of top-notch cornerbacks. What Rush has accomplished this past month has been admirable, but there's no denying that the Cowboys' passing attack has looked pedestrian at times with a backup under center. Rush is averaging just 194 passing yards per game as the starter, and he threw for just 102 last week against the Rams. If the Cowboys are going to back the Eagles off the line of scrimmage and open things up for the run game, it's going to be on Rush to test and beat this secondary on at least a few occasions.

Key stat: The Cowboys have won eight straight NFC East games, including two straight against Philadelphia. The average margin of victory in those 2021 meetings was 23 points.

Prediction: This is going to be fascinating on a lot of levels. Can Rush maintain his winning streak against the best competition he has faced all year? Even more interesting: Can Hurts thrive against the best defense he has faced all year — not to mention against a team that has had his number in both of his starts against Dallas? It's going to be close, but here's guessing the team with the better quarterback and home-field advantage finds a way to get it done.

Eagles 24, Cowboys 20 — David Helman

Monday Oct. 17, 2022

Denver Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Overview: Russell Wilson has failed to get on track in head coach Nathaniel Hackett's new offense. Wilson also must deal with an injured throwing shoulder that could affect his velocity and accuracy in this nationally televised Monday Night Football contest at SoFi Stadium.

Denver leads the all-time series 69-54-1, but the Chargers hold a 36-26 advantage over the Broncos at home. Wilson is 0-2 against the Bolts, dating back to his time in Seattle . The Chargers are one of only two teams (Seahawks) that Wilson has not defeated in his career.

The Chargers are hopeful to get back veteran receiver Keenan Allen, who has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury.

Matchup to watch: Chargers WR Mike Williams vs. Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

Williams has been Justin Herbert's favorite target with Allen on the mend, totaling 17 catches for 254 yards over the past two games. Surtain has emerged as Denver's top cover corner in his second NFL season and likely will match up with Williams unless Allen is healthy enough to play.

Denver leads the league in passing defense, allowing just 176.6 yards per contest, while Herbert is second in the NFL in passing yards with 1,478.

Key stats: The Broncos are 0-6 in their past six Monday night games, dating back to 2017. Denver is also 1-10 in its past 11 divisional games.

Prediction: The Bolts grounded out 238 rushing yards in their Week 5 win on the road against the Cleveland Browns , the most for the franchise since 2018. So perhaps Austin Ekeler and L.A.'s offense can keep it going at home. However, the Chargers will face the best defense they’ve seen this season in the Broncos, who are holding teams to just 16 points per game.

Broncos 23, Chargers 20 — Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports’ Week 6 NFL preview was compiled by:

AFC South reporter Ben Arthur ( @benyarthur )

AFC East reporter Henry McKenna ( @McKennAnalysis )

NFC West reporter Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams )

NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano )

NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali ( @CarmieV )

Dallas Cowboys reporter David Helman ( @davidhelman_ )

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more