NFL odds: 5 NFL Draft bets to make right now at FOX Bet

By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

We're a little over 24 hours away from the 2022 NFL Draft, which will take place in Las Vegas for the first time in the event's history.

And sports betting would ruin professional sports, they said!

There have been plenty of risers [Georgia's Travon Walker, LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner] and fallers [Alabama's Evan Neal, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis] on the American betting boards. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to make some money, so let's dig in!

Here are five draft bets to make right now at FOX Bet:

Derek Stingley Jr.: Under 7.5 (-118 at FOX Bet)

I actually bet Stingley "Under" 11.5 at -150 last week , but I still like "Under" 7.5 because there's some serious smoke about him going in the top four picks per multiple NFL insiders. There's not a lot of top-end talent in this draft, and he's one of the best cornerback prospects we've seen in years.

The Texans are extremely live to take Stingley at No. 3, as are the Jets at No. 4, and I don't envision him falling past the Giants at No. 7.

Jordan Davis: Under 14.5 (-175 at FOX Bet)

Guys that measure 6'6", 341 pounds and run a 4.8 at the NFL Combine don't just fall out of the sky. For context purposes, that's a faster 40-yard dash than Patrick Mahomes ran his draft year.

I would be stunned if Davis fell past Baltimore at No. 14, where he's a prototypical fit as an elite SEC athlete. This price is expensive, but I have no problem laying chalk on something very likely to happen. This isn't a random baseball game, it's the NFL Draft.

Jameson Williams first WR taken (+150 at FOX Bet)

Wide receivers are a hot commodity in the modern-day NFL, and there are some very good ones in this year's class. Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (-125) is favored to be the first one off the board, but hype continues to build around Alabama's Jameson Williams.

Only a torn ACL is holding back Williams, who led the SEC in yards (1,261), yards per reception (20.7) and touchdowns (13). And let's be real, ACL injuries aren't as devastating as they used to be.

Chicago Bears select offensive player with first pick (-118 at FOX Bet)

I've been told the only priority for brand new general manager Ryan Poles is to get help for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. So that means one of two things — offensive line or wide receiver.

Chicago's five-man front was atrocious last season, and Poles, a former lineman, should know where to butter the bread. The Bears also lost top wideout Allen Robinson and will enter 2022 with Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown as the best players in the receiving room. Yikes.

New York Jets select offensive lineman (+333 at FOX Bet)

Let's wrap this up with a longer shot. Assuming the draft goes Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and either Stingley or Gardner 1-2-3, the Jets will have the ability to bolster their line with Ickey Ekwonu. He's arguably the cleanest all-around lineman in the draft, and Jets GM Joe Douglas has shown a propensity to build from the inside out.

Ekwonu has the size and skills to be a dominant left tackle for a decade, and he would complete the trifecta as the third straight lineman that New York takes in the first round [at +333 to boot].

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

