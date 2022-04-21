National Football League NFL odds: Four NFL Draft position bets to make now 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Geoff Schwartz

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

It's the most wonderful time of the year! With the NFL Draft less than a week away, the fun is back!

Betting on the NFL Draft has become huge because of all the different ways you can wager on it. One of those ways is betting on players' draft positions — a personal favorite.

Let's jump into some of those early positional bets I like, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet .

Kayvon Thibodeaux: Under 5.5 (-220 at FOX Bet)



The juice isn’t ideal, but I think it’s clear where Oregon's Thibodeaux’s draft stock is going. Thibs is a classic draft story, even though it is gross. KT has been discussed as being near the top of the 2022 NFL draft for two years now, so people are trying to find ways to knock the kid. We hear stories about his work ethic, his personality and how all of this will get him to drop in the draft. But we're now a week out from the draft and most mock drafts have Kayvon going no lower than fourth to the Jets. If he does get past the Jets, the Giants could scoop him up at No. 5.

The reason why Kayvon is going to be drafted high is his film. It is excellent. Are there flaws? Of course. But ultimately, his talent will get him drafted into the Top 5.



Tyler Linderbaum: Over 27.5 (-105 at FOX Bet)



Drafting a center in the first round is a luxury item for an NFL team. It’s a position you take in the first round because you have a specific need for one, and there aren’t other players on the board that you believe can be helpful.

Thinking along those lines, I find it hard to see any team before pick 27 that really needs a center this season. Tennessee, Dallas, New England and Baltimore could all upgrade with Linderbaum, but they have other clear needs first. While Linderbaum is a first-round talent and has a low first-round grade, I don't expect him to be selected on the first night of the NFL Draft.

Charles Cross: Over 7.5 (-130 at FOX Bet)



Let’s play the mock draft game. What positions will go in the first seven picks? Three defensive ends will go in the first seven picks, as will Cincinnati corner Sauce Gardner. And it’s unlikely that a wide receiver is drafted in the first seven picks as the Jets could grab one at 10. So that leaves two other positions with grades high enough for this part of the draft — quarterback and offensive tackle. Offensive lineman Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu will be selected by the Texans, Jets or Giants.

This wager will hinge on what the Panthers do at No. 6. They need a quarterback of the future and could use this opportunity to snag one. If Carolina takes a QB at six, Cross will go after seven. If the Panthers pass on a quarterback, they will draft an offensive tackle. If the Texans and Giants both grab QBs, then Cross would be next up. If the Giants go defensive end or corner at five and the Panthers draft an offensive tackle at six, the Giants will take Cross at five.

This is a long-winded way to say there are too many "ifs" for Cross to be comfortably drafted in the Top 7.



Trevor Penning: Under 16.5 (-110 at FOX Bet)



I’d bet this now before the price or number changes. I think Penning does not get past No. 16 with the New Orleans Saints. As mentioned above, Neal and Ickey will be gone by pick seven and Cross will go off the board next — either with the Seahawks or possibly Texans at No. 13. That would put Penning at the 16th pick with the Saints.

It’s no secret the Saints want an offensive tackle to replace outgoing Terron Armstead, and I’ve been told they love Penning. Moving in front of tackle-needy Los Angeles Chargers via trade is another signal they could draft the big man from Northern Iowa. I like this wager a bunch.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

