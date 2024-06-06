National Football League New York Giants' Jalin Hyatt: 'We have a playoff team' Updated Jun. 6, 2024 7:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Giants are coming off a discouraging 6-11 season, but second-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is bullish on the team's prospects for next season.

"New year, new opportunities, new goals. For me, I always set high expectations and just looking at our team, looking at what we got, we have a good chance to do whatever we want to do. We have a playoff team," Hyatt told the New York press core on Thursday. "That's what we want to do. That's our focus, and we're going to get there."

Hyatt totaled 23 receptions for 373 yards and no touchdowns in his rookie season. New York traded up to select Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

Last season, the Giants boasted one of the worst offenses in the NFL, as they averaged just 169.8 passing yards (31st in the NFL), 110.2 rushing yards (16th), 280.0 total yards (29th) and 15.6 points (30th) per game.

New York lost running back and two-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney in free agency. On the other hand, they signed former Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. and former Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, among others, while acquiring linebacker and two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers — and signing him to a five-year, $141 million extension.

Then, in the draft, the Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 pick. New York's wide receiver room includes Hyatt, Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and free-agent signee Allen Robinson, among others. Veteran tight end Darren Waller is reportedly expected to retire.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to be ready for the 2024 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL in November of last season and a neck injury earlier in the calendar. New York signed veteran Drew Lock in free agency, adding to its quarterback room.

The Giants are a year removed from reaching the NFC divisional round, winning a playoff game for the first time since winning Super Bowl XLVI.

