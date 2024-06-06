Jalen Hurts on Kellen Moore's Eagles offense: '95 percent of it is new'

National Football League
The Philadelphia Eagles replaced their coordinators on both sides of the ball after a stunning late-season collapse from the 2022 NFC Champions, including hiring Kellen Moore to run their offense. Moore spent four years as the offensive coordinator for the archrival Dallas Cowboys before one ill-fated season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

While Moore has shown the ability to adapt to offensive-minded head coaches like Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy during his career as an NFL playcaller, it appears he is bringing a completely new style to Nick Sirianni's Eagles, according to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"Right now it's been a lot of new inventory," Hurts said, via ESPN. "The majority of it, probably 95% of it being new — and so it's just been that process, and it's been a fun process because you get to see what works for other people.

"I think the goal coming in was to learn Kellen's offense and to master it, and I think that's been a process, and by the end of it, I want it to be mine and have it in my own way."

Sirianni, like Moore's former Cowboys bosses, has roots on the offensive side of the ball, as the Eagles hired him in 2021 after he had been the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator. Sirianni has since called plays at times during his time in Philadelphia, but the playcalling ability of well-regarded offensive coordinator Shane Steichen — who left, ironically, to replace Sirianni's former boss Frank Reich as the Colts' head coach last year — was seen as a major catalyst in the team's 2022 run to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts' quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023 after Steichen's departure, but his playcalling came under criticism as the Eagles slumped to a 1-5 regular-season finish and wild-card-round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs after starting the season 10-1. Johnson was later fired along with defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who was replaced by veteran defensive guru Vic Fangio.

The Eagles return a loaded offense around Hurts, though they will have to replace perennial Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce on the offensive line following Kelce's retirement earlier this offseason. Still, Philadelphia features star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert as Hurts' primary pass-catching targets, and signed star running back Saquon Barkley away from the division-rival New York Giants when 2024 NFL free agency opened in March. 

They will open the 2024 season against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, marking the first NFL game in South America.

