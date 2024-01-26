National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Lions-49ers picks Published Jan. 26, 2024 12:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $210,000 this season.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big Lions-49ers game, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Jared Goff, Lions; Brock Purdy, 49ers (each 10 points)

You could really go either way here, given both defenses struggle with stopping the pass. But I’ll go with Purdy since the Lions could decide to feature Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, while I think the Niners will do their best to expose a secondary that has allowed 367 to Matthew Stafford and 349 to Baker Mayfield.

Prediction: Brock Purdy

Order by who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing + receiving) from highest to lowest:

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers; Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions; David Montgomery, Lions; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

This is another one where there may not be a wrong guess or opinion! I'm handicapping this game with the assumption that McCaffrey will be featured a great deal in the passing game in order to get him away from the Lions rush defense. The Niners defense allowed Aaron Jones to rip off a few long runs last week. Could Montgomery do the same? St. Brown certainly has a favorable matchup against an average at best SF secondary, while Gibbs is obviously a factor in both the passing and rushing game.

Prediction: McCaffrey, St. Brown, Montgomery, Gibbs

Who will have the most RECEPTIONS?

Sam LaPorta, Lions (worth six points); George Kittle, 49ers (worth seven points); Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (worth eight points); Josh Reynolds, Lions (worth nine points)

I tend to think either the tight ends or Reynolds is the answer here. We saw Reynolds targeted often early against the Rams a couple of weeks ago, and we know how both tight ends are capable of having a huge game. Make sure you check up on the health of Sam LaPorta before making the call on him. I think Aiyuk is more of a threat with a big play than through a large number of plays. Kittle is the guy for me. He’s the one Brock Purdy will always look for when in trouble and might find some nice spots to settle in a soft Lions back seven.

Prediction: George Kittle

Order by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Sam LaPorta, Lions; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions; Jauan Jennings, 49ers; Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

St. Brown was targeted 14 times last week and prior to that, had games of 110, 144, 90, 106 and 112 yards. He’s clearly the most likely player to lead this category. Aiyuk should be good for a couple of long pass plays against a bad Lions secondary. LaPorta probably isn't an option to have the most yardage, while Jennings' production depends on how much he sees the field, given Deebo Samuel’s availability.

Prediction: St. Brown, Aiyuk, Jennings. LaPorta

Which player will record the LONGEST RUSH?

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (worth five points); David Montgomery, Lions (worth six points); Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (worth seven points); Elijah Mitchell, 49ers (worth eight points)

I mentioned above how the Niners gave up some big plays on the ground last week against Green Bay, and there’s a chance David Montgomery or Jahmyr Gibbs can pop a big one here as well. I’ll go with Montgomery as he’s likely to get more chances.

Prediction: David Montgomery

What will be the outcome of the Lions-49ers game?

Detroit Lions win or lose by 6 points or fewer; San Francisco 49ers win by 7 points or more

The Lions are going to be a very popular underdog this week, and I totally understand why. They can beat you in a variety of ways on offense and they're playing with the confidence and enthusiasm of their head coach. Meanwhile, the 49ers were extremely fortunate to rally against Green Bay, showed a surprising vulnerability on defense and may not have a fully healthy Deebo Samuel. But I'm gonna back the Niners here. Often, you see a team get the "scare" and the following week, they play a much better, crisper game. The final drive last week should do wonders for Brock Purdy as well. SF has been the best team in the NFC all year and I think the Niners play like it Sunday.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers win by 7 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 49ers 38, Lions 28

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

