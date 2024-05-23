National Football League Arizona Cardinals: No. 4 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. signs rookie deal Updated May. 23, 2024 5:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Thursday that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., whom they selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, has signed his rookie deal. It's a fully guaranteed, $35.4 million contract that includes a $22.5 million signing bonus, ESPN reported.

Harrison, who joked that this was his first job, expressed enthusiasm about being with the Cardinals.

"All the guys around, offense and defense, have done a great job welcoming me," Harrison said. "I'm excited to go out there, earn the trust of my teammates, and earn a role any way I can."

Harrison has been dealing with a merchandise controversy as he hadn't signed a preliminary NFLPA licensing agreement, and Fanatics recently filed a lawsuit against him for breach of contract. However, by signing his player contract, Harrison has now entered into the NFLPA licensing agreement, and his jersey and other merchandise with his name on it can now be sold to fans.

Harrison was a two-time All-American and the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year at Ohio State. Across his last two seasons in Columbus (2022-23), Harrison averaged 72 receptions for 1,237 yards and 14 touchdowns per season, which came with two different starting quarterbacks (C.J. Stroud in 2022 and Kyle McCord in 2023).

Harrison joins a Cardinals wide receiver room that includes free-agent signees Zay Jones and Chris Moore, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch. Arizona traded wide receiver Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons and lost Hollywood Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

The Cardinals are coming off a 4-13 season.

