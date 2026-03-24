2026 NFL Mock Draft: Giants, Commanders Land Ohio State Stars; Who Gets Ty Simpson?

With the 2026 NFL Draft just under a month away, how have the early wave of free agency and the onslaught of pro days impacted where the top prospects could land?

Given the latest developments around the league, here’s my first-round (no-trade) mock draft.

This has long been a foregone conclusion. The Raiders nab their hopeful franchise quarterback in Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who led the Hoosiers to their first-ever national title.

Fernando Mendoza speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Draft Combine. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

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In the past four months, the Jets have traded both tackle Quinnen Williams and edge Jermaine Johnson II. So Bailey, arguably the best pure pass rusher in this draft, would give New York a new foundational piece on the defensive line.

The Cardinals' biggest need is quarterback, but this isn’t the right draft to address that need at this spot. So Arizona goes with Reese, who combines edge-rushing talent with an ability to play inside linebacker — also needs for the Cards.

After prioritizing defense in free agency, the Titans add a big-time playmaker in Love to bolster second-year quarterback Cam Ward’s supporting cast.

In 41 games at Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love rushed for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns. (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

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Styles’ eye-popping athleticism at the linebacker position gives him as high of a ceiling as any blue-chip prospect in this draft. The former Ohio State star, at age 21 one of the youngest players in this class, can step in as a Day 1 starter alongside free-agent acquisition Tremaine Edmunds.

The Browns have worked to remake their offensive line via free agency, but there’s still uncertainty at left tackle, where holdover Dawand Jones played just three games last season. The 6-foot-5 Fano played right tackle his last two seasons with the Utes, but he played left tackle in 2023. He’s also an option to play guard in the NFL because of his suboptimal arm length.

The Commanders must be thinking about a long-term WR1 for third-year QB Jayden Daniels, with veteran receiver Terry McLaurin entering his age-31 season and missing seven games in 2025. Tate is the best wide receiver in this year’s draft class.

The Saints would be elated if the first round fell this way, even with safety not being a pressing need for them. Downs has a case as arguably the draft’s top overall prospect, and he’d give defensive coordinator Brandon Staley a versatile chess piece to work with in the secondary. Strong safety Justin Reid is 29 years old and projected starter at free safety Julian Blackmon is playing on a one-year deal.

CB1 in this year’s draft, Delane would be a perfect fit for the Chiefs, who traded two-time All-Pro Trent McDuffie and saw fellow starting cornerback Jaylen Watson walk in free agency.

If Bain is available here, it’s difficult to imagine the Bengals passing. They signed ex-Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe to a big contract in free agency and also have former first-rounders Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart in the picture, but Cincinnati is still lacking dependable pass-rush production.

A three-year college starter at right tackle, Mauigoa could step in as a Day 1 strong side protector for new Miami quarterback Malik Willis. Austin Jackson slides inside to guard for the Dolphins.

The Cowboys traded for veteran Packers edge Rashan Gary, and 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku has a year under his belt, but Parker would give Dallas a major boost in playmaking off the edge. He had 16 sacks and six forced fumbles over his last two seasons for the Tigers.

All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua isn’t going anywhere, but Davante Adams is 33 years old. Tyson, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, can be groomed as a long-term WR2 for the Rams.

After losing perennial Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, the Ravens bolster their interior offensive line with Ioane, whose playing style fits Baltimore’s run-first identity.

The Bucs added Al-Quadin Muhammad (11 sacks last season for the Lions) in free agency, but they need a young pass rusher to pair with YaYa Diaby for the long haul. A third-team All-SEC honoree in 2025, Faulk registered 9.0 sacks, 16.0 tackles for loss and five pass breakups over his last two years at Auburn.

16. New York Jets (via Colts): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Jets desperately need a WR2 to pair with Garrett Wilson. The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, Lemon ranked eighth in the FBS with 1,156 receiving yards and tied for ninth with 11 receiving TDs last season.

USC receiver Makai Lemon participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Freeling was a full-time starter for just one season at Georgia, but he has ideal length and athleticism for a right tackle. The Lions can flip All-Pro OT Penei Sewell to the left side.

On paper, Thieneman would be the perfect successor to six-time Pro Bowler Harrison Smith, a Vikings legend who could be retiring after 14 seasons. Thieneman is the best safety in this draft not named Caleb Downs.

The Panthers didn’t have a tight end reach 250 receiving yards last season. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound Sadiq would give quarterback Bryce Young a playmaker and security blanket.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

After taking Clemson edge T.J. Parker with their top pick, the Cowboys aren’t finished addressing their defense. At No. 20, they take Parker’s college teammate, Terrell, who had nine pass breakups and five forced fumbles en route to second-team AP All-American honors in 2025. Dallas needs more playmaking at corner around DaRon Bland.

Even if 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers returns, the Steelers need to start thinking long-term at quarterback. A second-team All-SEC honoree, Simpson is the best quarterback in this class not named Fernando Mendoza.

The Chargers would love to get offensive line help here, but a blue-chip defensive tackle could be viewed as more valuable than the fifth- or sixth-best O-lineman in the back half of the first round. A unanimous first-team All-American, McDonald had 65 tackles (nine for loss), three sacks and two forced fumbles en route to being named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

The Eagles are tasked with replacing the production of Jaelan Phillips, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Panthers. A Michigan State transfer, the 6-foot-6, 262-pound Young had 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles over the past two seasons at Mizzou.

After addressing their OT need at the top of the draft, the Browns get a potential WR1 in Boston, who caught 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 TDs for the Huskies in 2025. Jerry Jeudy led all Cleveland wide receivers with just 602 receiving yards last season.

Denzel Boston celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium last November. (Photo by Blake Dahlin/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The Bears continue their secondary makeover by drafting McNeil-Warren, pairing him with free-agent acquisition Coby Bryant to give Chicago a new safety tandem for 2026. McNeil-Warren had five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two interceptions (one pick-six) at Toledo last season.

After signing Bradley Chubb in free agency, the Bills get the young pass-rush juice they need in Mesidor. The former Miami star will be a 25-year-old rookie, but his extensive college experience and production level indicates that he could be a Day 1 contributor for Buffalo. The 6-foot-3, 259-pound Mesidor had 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss for the Hurricanes in 2025.

The Niners remain committed to perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams in the short term, but he turns 38 in July. San Francisco should be eyeing potential successors like Lomu, a two-year starting left tackle at Utah.

The Texans would love to go offensive line here, but they don’t need to reach, especially with three Day 2 selections (two second-round picks, one third-rounder). A first-team All-ACC selection, Woods would bring young depth to what’s already a dominant defensive line. Starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins turns 32 in April.

The Chiefs need an edge rusher to pair with George Karlaftis, who tied his career low with 6.0 sacks last season. Over his last two seasons at Oklahoma, Thomas posted 15.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

After getting QB Malik Willis some protection at No. 11 overall, the Dolphins prioritize wide receiver help here after trading Jaylen Waddle to Denver. A second-team All-Big Ten honoree, Cooper caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns for Indiana last season. One of those TD catches will never be forgotten by Hoosiers fans.

The Patriots get a potential right tackle successor for 35-year-old Morgan Moses. A first-team All-ACC selection, Miller made 54 career starts for the Tigers at RT.

After letting Riq Woolen walk in free agency, Seattle replenishes its cornerback depth with Hood, who had 50 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in his lone season with the Vols.