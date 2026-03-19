2026 NFL Draft: Inside Adidas Rookie Pro Day with Fernando Mendoza, Other Top Prospects

PORTLAND, Ore. — At Adidas' North American Headquarters last week, Fernando Mendoza held a cleat in his hands that, uncharacteristically, didn’t have the three diagonal stripes the brand is known for. Not yet. That’s because this shoe is a prototype, still in the design process. Those distinctive stripes will be the finishing touch.

But first, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick had a few suggestions.

This cleat, after all, is special because of its potential for customization. Adidas uses 3-D printing to empower its innovation lab technicians to make a boutique shoe, in this case one specially made for Mendoza. The innovation lab takes up an entire floor and features a small basketball court, a 40-yard dash track, a batting cage and other spaces for athlete-cleat testing.

Mendoza was here for Adidas' first-ever Rookie Pro Day, a promotional event to announce the brand's 2026 signing class. The class also includes a number of other top NFL prospects: defensive linemen Arvell Reese and Rueben Bain Jr., safety Caleb Downs, receivers Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston, Makai Lemon and KC Concepcion, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

(Photos courtesy of Adidas.)

At the event, Mendoza sat with seven members of the Adidas innovation team, including Marc Makowski, SVP of creative direction and innovation.

"Could you put extra traction on the cleat here?" Mendoza said, pointing to the inside heel of the right cleat. He demonstrated how he pushes off that back foot during his throwing motion, with that heel often sitting at an angle, akin to a receiver breaking out of a cut.

One technician asked: "Would that be weird if you only had the extra traction on the back foot?"

"No, I think that would be good," Mendoza replied.

The innovation team pulled out a 3-D rendering of Mendoza’s foot. One technician explained that because the QB’s midfoot is a little more advanced than the average person's, the team could use the surface area for the additional points of grip that Mendoza wants. The group also discussed his toe box — and his bunions. And they discussed different plates they could put in for protection and support.

"This is awesome," Mendoza said. "This is the perfect solution."

For a quarterback who spent the better part of his interviews, including at the NFL Combine, discussing the importance of the "fine details" of the game, this was his sort of meeting.

"He’s the perfect face for you," one Adidas employee said. "Innovation, analytical, scientific."

It’s hard to argue, particularly if Mendoza can live up to the expectations — not only to be the first-overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, but also to be a franchise quarterback for years to come.

After Mendoza left, the seven innovation lab technicians huddled to discuss how they will accommodate the QB's requests.

One of them asked: "Should we consider a silver-and-black color scheme?"

Yup.

At the NFL Combine, Fernando Mendoza talked with the media about the "fine details" of the game and how important they are to winning. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

In 2024, Adidas went through a similar process with Washington Huskies receiver Rome Odunze, who was the Bears' first-round pick that year. As a result, the company is now known for locking in wideouts, including the top five prospects this year, according to Rob Rang's big board. Adidas worked with Odunze to develop a shoe that helped him with separation, not just to increase his acceleration out of his cuts but also to improve his deceleration into his cuts. That fueled faster change of direction and, in turn, helped with separation.

In the cleat that Adidas designed with Odunze — the "Adizero One Horizon" — the brand reported a 3% improvement in an athlete’s ability to decelerate and a 2% improvement in acceleration. It might not sound like much, but in a league defined as a game of inches, those marginal gains can be huge for a receiver.

That’s what made Mendoza’s conversation so compelling. It's possible that he and Adidas will create a unique cleat that one day will appeal to quarterbacks in the way that the Adizero One Horizon will with receivers when it comes out this fall.

"I do think customization is something that has a potential future," Aaron Seabron, VP/GM of Adidas' U.S. Sports and Creation Center, told me at the Pro Day. "Because if you think about it, right, the ads on your phone and my phone are different. So I think customization is certainly prevalent in all of our lives, and I think eventually, does that make its way into the product? In time — probably, yeah."

To be clear, Adidas isn’t pivoting away from its receiver emphasis. The wideout position is important to the company, and Seabron echoed a statement that multiple Adidas executives mentioned, which was that they were excited to have signed Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith last August and that they hope to retain him when he joins the pro ranks next year. Smith was arguably the best receiver prospect in college football in 2025 despite not being draft-eligible.

"We strive to be the fastest brand in football, and we do that by fusing speed and culture," Seabron told me. "If I can think of one position that is truly a speed and culture position, it's wide receiver, right? They're normally the ones that make the biggest plays, the biggest catches, and they're normally some of the biggest personalities on the field. I think our athlete signings reflect who we’re trying to be as a category."

At the Pro Day, most members of Adidas’ 2026 signing class had their feet and gates measured. They ran through drills and wore sensors to help the innovation lab's 70 cameras measure their every move. To help with the precision, Adidas has 20 "force plates" embedded into the 40-yard dash track. These force plates are planks in the floor that measure the force and angle at which the players are striking their feet.

It’s all designed to deliver a special shoe for Adidas athletes.

"They put a lot of detail into [the cleats]," Denzel Boston, who had 20 touchdown catches for Washington the past two seasons, told me. "They discuss what goes into the making of the cleats, when it comes to all the different tests that they do. Not only that, but also the way they design cleats, whether it's to tell a story or it's a collaboration through another brand to tell their story. They're very detail-oriented in both those spaces."

Most of the athletes wanted to undergo extensive testing before they pick a shoe to wear during their rookie NFL seasons. And of course, the color scheme could change on April 23, when they hear their names called on draft day. But while they focus on footwear, the athletes spoke highly of Adidas’ overall presentation at the Pro Day.

"I haven't seen anything like that before," Arvell Reese, Ohio State's All-American linebacker, told me. "It was a surprise seeing all the tech.

"It’s next level."