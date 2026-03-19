National Football League
National Football League
Brady, Gronk, Hurts, Burrow: Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft Results
Published Mar. 19, 2026 11:56 a.m. ET
The draft results for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic are in, and the rosters are loaded with NFL talent.
For starters, there are three teams: Team Founders, Team Wildcats and Team USA. Each team has 12 players, with 21 of the 36 being current or former NFL players. The three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament, with the top two teams advancing to a championship game. Games consist of two 15-minute halves on a 50 x 25-yard field at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Coverage of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic begins on Saturday, March 21, at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One and Tubi.
Here are the complete rosters:
Team Founders
- Seven-time Super Bowl champion QB Tom Brady
- Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
- Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty
- New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara
- Four-time Super Bowl champion TE Rob Gronkowski
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith
- Four-time Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs
- Three-time All-Pro LB Von Miller
- Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin
- Three-time All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson
- Boxing star Terence Crawford
Team Wildcats
- Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
- Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
- Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley
- San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk
- Three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- Los Angeles Rams WR Davante Adams
- Three-time All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins
- Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James Jr.
- Hall of Fame LB Luke Kuechly
- Pittsburgh Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey
- Influencer/Boxer Logan Paul
- Streamer IShowSpeed
Team USA (Reigning Flag Football World Champion)
- Darrell Doucette III
- Aamir Brown
- Velton Brown Jr.
- Isaiah Calhoun
- Nico Casares
- Mike Daniels
- Laval Davis
- Tyler Davis
- Ja'Deion High
- Jamie Kennedy
- Laderrick Smith
- Shawn Theard Jr.
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