Brady, Gronk, Hurts, Burrow: Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft Results

The draft results for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic are in, and the rosters are loaded with NFL talent.

For starters, there are three teams: Team Founders, Team Wildcats and Team USA. Each team has 12 players, with 21 of the 36 being current or former NFL players. The three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament, with the top two teams advancing to a championship game. Games consist of two 15-minute halves on a 50 x 25-yard field at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Coverage of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic begins on Saturday, March 21, at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One and Tubi.

Here are the complete rosters:

Team Founders

Team Wildcats

Team USA (Reigning Flag Football World Champion)