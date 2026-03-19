National Football League
Brady, Gronk, Hurts, Burrow: Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft Results
National Football League

Brady, Gronk, Hurts, Burrow: Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft Results

Published Mar. 19, 2026 11:56 a.m. ET

The draft results for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic are in, and the rosters are loaded with NFL talent.

For starters, there are three teams: Team Founders, Team Wildcats and Team USA. Each team has 12 players, with 21 of the 36 being current or former NFL players. The three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament, with the top two teams advancing to a championship game. Games consist of two 15-minute halves on a 50 x 25-yard field at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. 

Coverage of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic begins on Saturday, March 21, at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One and Tubi.

Here are the complete rosters:

Team Founders

Team Wildcats

Team USA (Reigning Flag Football World Champion)

  • Darrell Doucette III
  • Aamir Brown
  • Velton Brown Jr.
  • Isaiah Calhoun
  • Nico Casares
  • Mike Daniels
  • Laval Davis
  • Tyler Davis
  • Ja'Deion High
  • Jamie Kennedy
  • Laderrick Smith
  • Shawn Theard Jr.
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