NFL Mailbag: Are Cowboys Close to Contention? Will Shedeur Sanders be Browns' starter?

Spring is a time filled with hope for most NFL fans. Their teams are spending money on new players that will surely help them win. Some are bringing in better coaches. And the draft is right around the corner and will surely bring even more good news.

At least that’s how it seems. But I’m here to splash cold water on your face, and to remind you that no Super Bowls are ever won in March. So you want to know how your team has really done this offseason? I have the answers you are seeking in my latest mailbag.

Rating on the Cowboys' free agency? How do you think they should use their draft picks? — javiv818

Jerry Jones said things are going great, so that’s good enough for me!

Actually, the problem with rating how the Cowboys did in free agency is that every year Jones sets the level of expectations high. Two years ago, he promised to be "all-in" and then wasn’t. This year he promised to "spend more money" than he has in the past, and then he really didn’t do that, either.

I think the trade for edge rusher Rashan Gary was OK, and safety Jalen Thompson was a nice signing, but was that enough to fix one of the worst defenses in the league and adequately replace Micah Parsons? Not even close. That was their clear offseason objective and it was a failure. So my rating for them wouldn’t be very high.

And in case my point wasn’t strong enough, the defense is still not good, so they should use their draft picks to fix that. I’d recommend an edge rusher and a cornerback with their first two picks.

The Cowboys improved their pass rush by adding Rashan Gary, but they still clearly miss Micah Parsons. Defense will have to be a priority for them early in the draft if they're going to be a playoff team in 2026. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

What do the Cowboys need to do to guarantee a playoff spot? Are they in a good position now? Could they be better? — bigdogdaddyyy

Perhaps I wasn’t clear enough answering the question above. Their defense stinks! They need to fix that.

You know what they need? A guy like Micah Parsons. They should look into trading for him.

Actually, to be uncharacteristically serious for a moment, they aren’t in a terrible position. They have one of the most potent offenses in the league. And if they can figure out how to generate a pass rush, their defense might not be as terrible as it was. But that’s what they need to do. Play not terrible defense. Even adequate defense may be enough to get them into the postseason.

Will the Browns enter training camp with Shedeur Sanders as the starting QB? — bradstainbrook

I mean, at this point, nothing about the Browns would surprise me. They seem perfectly happy with three quarterbacks, and they stubbornly refuse to rule out Deshaun Watson being a factor. I mean, honestly, if they suddenly traded for J.J. McCarthy and threw him in the mix, would you be shocked? I mean, really shocked?

They’re not doing that (I don’t think). My best guess is that Sanders will enter training camp as the No. 1 quarterback, because that’s what makes the most sense. Neither he nor Dillon Gabriel were particularly good as rookies, but Sanders was slightly better and seemed to have more upside. It’s nice that new coach Todd Monken wants to wipe the slate clean and give everybody a chance. But it can only help a young quarterback to get all the first-team reps and to know he’s the starter all spring and summer.

So pick one and give him the best shot possible. If it doesn’t work out, you can always switch.

That’s what they should do. Will they? Again, these are the Browns. They’ve been finding ways to mess up the quarterback position ever since Bernie Kosar left town.

The Browns don't have great options at QB, but their best path forward would be committing this season to one of their two second-year options, Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Do the Jets trade for another QB? — leoaxli

Why, so they can see if they can find someone worse than Geno Smith?

Actually, I don’t think they’re going to trade for another quarterback, but I do think they’re likely to sign another veteran as sort of Geno insurance. There had been a lot of speculation about them signing Carson Wentz, who has a history with new offensive coordinator Frank Reich, but he just signed with the Minnesota Vikings. But someone like him makes sense — guys such as Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, or any former starter who is clearly now more suited for a clipboard-holding role.

I also wouldn’t be shocked to see the Jets draft a quarterback on Day 2. I don’t think that’s a smart thing to do. I think they should fill other holes on their roster now and wait to find a franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. But the Jets don’t always do the smart things, especially when it comes to quarterbacks.

Honestly, the best thing that can be said about their history at quarterback is, "Hey, at least we’re not the Browns!"

Who do you think the Giants will take at 5? — nabers.szn

I don’t mean this as a cop out, even though it kind of is, but it’s a little too early to tell. And it’s especially difficult this season because we’re all still learning what John Harbaugh thinks of his new roster. And he’s in charge now, so his is the only opinion that counts.

If I were to guess — which is all we ever really can do anyway — I’d lean toward Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, since linebacker is a black hole on the roster and Styles showed at the combine that he has the skills to really make an impact on a defense that needs impact players.

But they have real needs on the offensive line, at cornerback and at receiver as well. So in the next month, I may waffle from Styles to Ohio State WR Carnell Tate to Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa to LSU CB Mansoor Delane.

What about Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, you ask? (I know you didn’t ask. Just play along, OK?) Those rumors are strong, but I am not convinced that Harbaugh would take a running back that high. I’m also 1,000 percent sure GM Joe Schoen wouldn’t. So if they do, it’s a pretty clear signal that Schoen has no more power in the organization at all.

The Giants could go in several directions with their top pick. The best might be nabbing linebacker Sonny Styles if he's available. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Are the Seahawks aiming to make a big move or are they going to wait till draft time? — lrickert10

I’m honestly not sure what that "big move" could even be at this point? All of the significant free agents are gone. Most of the big pieces we knew to be on the trade block have been dealt. I guess Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is available, but he doesn’t really seem like a fit for the Seahawks.

So that leaves the draft, where at this point I’d be keeping an eye on the second tier of running backs with the last pick of the first round. They need to figure out a way to replace Kenneth Walker. That’s a pretty huge loss.

What’s the No. 1 problem the Green Bay Packers have in free agency and how can they fix it? — gonneraj

Do I need to just pick one problem? I could make a good argument that they need an edge rusher, another cornerback, help on the offensive line and at receiver. It’s also a pretty big problem that they didn’t have much cap space to spend at any of those positions in free agency, and they don’t pick in the 2026 draft until midway through the second round (No. 52).

I guess if I had to pick one top problem, it’s finding someone to help the pass rush, now that they’ve traded Rashan Gary and while Micah Parsons works his way back from a torn ACL. I’m not so sure they’re going to find big-time help with the 52nd overall pick, though. Their overall strategy this offseason seems to be counting on internal options to fill their holes.

I’m not sure how well that’s going to work out.

Why do the Bears never address the fact that they need to get more pass rush? We NEED PRESSSURE. — LockAuthor

What, getting 10 sacks out of Montez Sweat last season wasn’t enough for you?

Me neither. And I agree. And I think the Bears agree, too, which is why they were reportedly at least sniffing around Maxx Crosby before he was traded to the Ravens and then shipped back to the Raiders. It seemed clear to me that they needed to build their pass rush this offseason to push them over the top in the NFC.

Thus far, they've appeared to have other defensive priorities. I still think there’s a pretty good chance they’ll add an edge rusher with their first-round draft pick next month. But I can tell you’re not convinced that they will.

Montez Sweat is coming off his best season in years, but the Bears still need to address their pass rush this offseason. Will they target an edge early in the draft? (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Who else should the Saints sign at receiver? — kendell_taylor

Anyone! Seriously. They can’t go into next season with Chris Olave and a bunch of other guys most people haven’t heard of before. They should consider drafting a receiver with the No. 8 overall pick, too. And if Carnell Tate is still there and they pass, they should all just quit and go home.

Look, the free-agent market has obviously been thinned out. The best available receivers are all old (32-year-old Tyreek Hill, 32-year-old Stefon Diggs, 30-year-old Deebo Samuel, 28-year-old Jauan Jennings). None of them fit the profile of a growing team, but at the right price could they help QB Tyler Shough by giving him a reliable second target? Sure, if that’s a role they’re wiling to fill.

But receiver has always been a young man’s position, so I really would focus on the draft if I were them. They have other needs, too, but nothing is more important for that franchise than helping out their young quarterback. Getting the best receiver they can get their hands on is the best way to do that.