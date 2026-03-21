Wan'Dale Robinson: Titans Told Me They 'Needed Somebody' Who Gets 'Open'

New Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is looking to be quarterback Cam Ward's best friend.

"If you just watch the tape, him [Ward] being able to create plays outside of the pocket, that's what really stands out. For me, being that valuable target, always being able to be open for a guy. They [the Titans] told me that they needed somebody like that," Robinson said about signing with the Titans, according to ESPN.

"So that was really what got me, and just being able to grow with a young quarterback to see where he can get to. … My job is to get open. Just go out there and get open for Cam, and the targets will come."

Robinson was among the several high-priced signings made by the Titans in the first wave of NFL free agency, as the two sides agreed to a four-year, $70 million deal last week.

The 5-foot-8 receiver is coming off the most productive season of his four-year NFL career (2022-25), totaling 92 receptions for a career-high 1,014 yards and four touchdowns last season with the New York Giants. Furthermore, he tallied 622 receiving yards from the slot, which ranked second in the sport and first among wide receivers, according to Next Gen Stats.

A torn ACL and other knee issues limited Robinson to six games in his 2022 rookie campaign and kept him off the field for the first two games of 2023; he then had 93 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.

By signing with the Titans, Robinson reunites with his former head coach, Brian Daboll, who's the team's offensive coordinator under new head coach Robert Saleh; Robinson played under Daboll over the first three-plus seasons of his career with the Giants (Daboll was fired 10 games into the 2025 season).

"[Daboll] can find that matchup," Robinson said. "Being able to get open on those option routes, I feel like it's kind of a big part of the offense and being able to get the ball out quick and finding zones and finding just little areas to get open."

Robinson is one of a handful of players who signed with the Titans after previously playing for the Giants, with cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (three-year, $45 million deal), tight end Daniel Bellinger (three-year, $24 million deal) and center Austin Schlottmann (two-year, $7 million deal) being the others.

Robinson joins a Tennessee wide receiver room that includes Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, among others.

As for Robinson's quarterback, Ward, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami, totaled 3,169 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and an 80.2 passer rating in his 2025 rookie season, while completing 59.8% of his passes. Ward started every game for Tennessee in what was a 3-14 season.