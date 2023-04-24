National Basketball Association
Rick Pitino's phone number leaked after cameras catch him giving it out at Knicks game
National Basketball Association

Rick Pitino's phone number leaked after cameras catch him giving it out at Knicks game

Published Apr. 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. ET

Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs first-round series between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers brought several celebrities to Madison Square Garden, including a certain former Knicks coach — native New Yorker Rick Pitino, who has returned to Manhattan as the head men's basketball coach of nearby St. John's.

And like any college basketball coach of Pitino's stature, the 70-year-old former national champion did not miss a chance to network, giving out his phone number to someone else as he stood courtside during the game. Just one problem — television cameras saw him doing so, and lip-readers online quickly deciphered Pitino's personal mobile phone number.

Fortunately, this story has a positive ending. Yes, Pitino was inundated with messages, but according to the coach himself, they were overwhelmingly positive — and he even has a lead on some new recruits.

This will be far from the last time Pitino is caught on camera at Madison Square Garden. The coach said recently he wants to move all of St. Johns' home games to the iconic arena, a sharp increase from the portion of games which the Red Storm currently play there.

In the meantime, Pitino will likely keep making some time to watch his former NBA team face off against a Cleveland Cavaliers squad led by fellow New York native Donovan Mitchell, who Pitino coached at Louisville.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Knicks
St. John's Red Storm
College Basketball
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Max Muncy, Pete Alonso make Ben Verlander's team of the week a second time
Max Muncy, Pete Alonso make Ben Verlander's team of the week a second time
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes