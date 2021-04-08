National Basketball Association The People's Sports Podcasts talks 'Space Jam 2' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Welcome back Mark – we missed you.

Titus & Tate – the duo that covers college basketball for FOX Sports – was there first, fresh off an NCAA tournament trip. But Charlotte and Mark are a pair that cannot be outdone.

And this week, Charlotte learned that Mark had shared a magical experience similar to one she had encountered in her past – a meeting with Butler Blue at the Final Four. Is Charlotte jealous? Possibly.

"I was going about my business, and Butler Blue reached out to me. I was not seeking it, I was not trying to cheat on you. I was just living my life."

If you need a refresher of possibly one of the greatest moments of Charlotte's life featuring Blue, we have you covered.

If you're new to the podcast, you should know, it has an unwritten rule that they don't talk about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley. It's a long story, but the celebrity couple's engagement was big news on the pod, and now Charlotte follows their relationship religiously. The latest? They have three German Shepards, went live on Instagram, but apparently, they still don't follow each other on IG.

Speaking of sports and Hollywood colliding, LeBron James' "Space Jam 2" trailer dropped this week, and if you're missing him dominate in the paint, make sure to check him out in the spotlight. Prepare yourself though, because Charlotte and Mark had thoughts.

"All I thought while watching it was, 'There is just way too much going on.' ... King Kong shows up at one point. ... The trailer is very busy and it's just like: BOOM, BOOM. ... Dab on 'em! SPACE JAM!"

Mark's quote actually makes a ton of sense if you check the preview out, and his thoughts are coming from a true "Space Jam" fan. Mark even reenacted the movie in his backyard as a kid, putting on his Discman, blasting "I Believe I Can Fly" and trying to dunk.

It worked out almost as well as Charlotte's fake documentary of "Space Jam" 20 years later when she played every character. Little hint: did not turn out great.

The two went on to take a deep dive into the "Space Jam" world, creating their very own Tune Squad and Monstars dream teams. Not to single out Mark, but he really did an awesome job with his Monstars, boasting the likes of his golden retriever Moses, NBA star Zion Williamson and two-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

To hear who else made the cut, make sure to check out the full episode below!

