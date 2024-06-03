National Basketball Association Michael Jordan card sold for nearly $3M, a record for a card involving the NBA legend Updated Jun. 3, 2024 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another Michael Jordan-related record has been set.

A 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Logoman card autographed by Jordan and numbered 1-of-1 was sold for $2.928 million at collectibles marketplace Goldin on Saturday night. The price includes a buyer's premium, making it the highest price tag ever for a Jordan card.

The card includes a patch of the NBA's logo, which is believed to be from a game-worn jersey, and is the first Jordan Logoman card to have his Chicago Bulls jersey, according to the description. Card grader PSA gave the card an "Authentic" grade and also gave the autograph a perfect score for authenticity.

There were nine bids made for the card at the Goldin 100 auction on Saturday. Bidding for the card reportedly went 90 minutes past the deadline before the winning bid of $2.4 million was placed at 11:30 p.m. With the 22% buyer's premium, the price tag of the winning card was bumped up by more than $500,000. There were 29 other bids made for the card prior to Saturday.

Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin called it a "generational" and "legendary" card. He also said it was a "long lost" card as he promoted the auction, saying no one had seen it since it was pulled in 2003 as an individual collector had it for 20 years.

"Words can simply not express the historical significance and the importance of this card," Goldin said. "It is, without a doubt, the single best and the single most valuable Michael Jordan card — and the most sought-after — that has ever been produced."

The previous record for the highest-sold Jordan card was a 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jersey game-worn patch card that was autographed and sold for $2.7 million. Goldin also auctioned off that card, selling it in 2021.

Jordan's record-selling card still falls well short of the record for the highest-paid trading card. A 1952 Topps card of New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle was sold for $12.6 million by Heritage Auctions in 2022. A T206 Honus Wagner held the record before that, being auctioned off for $7.25 million by Goldin earlier that year.

However, Jordan holds the record for the most expensive jersey ever sold. The jersey he wore in Game 1 of the Bulls' 1998 NBA Finals win over the Utah Jazz was sold for $10.1 million by Sotheby's in 2022, also making it the highest-selling Jordan collectible. In February, Sotheby's auctioned off the six shoes Jordan wore over his six championship-clinching victories for $8,032,800, a global auction record for game-worn sneakers.

