Pelicans' Zion Williamson out through NBA All-Star Game

11 hours ago

The New Orleans Pelicans will continue to tread water without Zion Williamson.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green said on Wednesday that Williamson (hamstring strain) will miss their next three games, as well as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19). He'll be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Williamson hasn't played since Jan. 2. He's averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 60.8/36.8/71.4 this season. This would've been Williamson's second All-Star Game appearance.

Williamson only appeared in 24 games in his rookie season due to a knee injury and didn't play last season due to a foot injury. 

On the injury front, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recently returned from a toe injury that kept him off the court for two months.

New Orleans began the season 23-12 and at one point were the top-seed in the Western Conference. They've since slipped to 29-27, recently enduring a 10-game losing streak. While they've won three in a row, the Pelicans are now eighth in the West.

