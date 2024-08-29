National Basketball Association Steph Curry, Warriors agree to extension through 2026-27 season Updated Aug. 29, 2024 12:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Steph Curry is extending his stay in the Bay Area for a bit longer.

The star guard has agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, his agent reportedly told ESPN on Thursday. With the deal, Curry will remain under contract with the Warriors through the end of the 2026-27 season.

Mark Few discusses coaching and witnessing Steph Curry's success

Curry became eligible to receive a one-year extension earlier this offseason, with the $62.6 million contract being the maximum he could earn. However, the two-time MVP could've waited until next offseason to sign a two-year extension worth around $130 million in total value, longtime NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, Curry's decision shows a commitment to the franchise that he's won four titles with. While the last title came in 2022, Golden State has gone through a bit of a transitional phase over the last two years. It let Klay Thompson walk in free agency after missing the postseason in 2023-24, ending the partnership of one of the league's greatest backcourt duos following 12 seasons.

The Warriors were active though this offseason. They reportedly pursued trades for stars Paul George and Lauri Markannen, but came up short in both pursuits. They wound up signing wing Kyle Anderson along with guards Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton to help replace Thompson.

Curry, 36, has still played high level despite the underwhelming results in Golden State over the last two years. He scored 26.4 points per game last season, helping him earn his 10th All-NBA nod. He also played a key role in the United States men's basketball team's gold medal win at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Now, Curry will have at least a few more seasons with the Warriors to possibly add to his title collection or individual accolades.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry

share