Kyle Kuzma responds to Spencer Dinwiddie diss with Twitter thread

It's been safe to assume for a while that ex-teammates Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma aren't the biggest fan of one another, but Dinwiddie made it clear that they aren't on Wednesday morning.

In an interview on FanDuel TV, the Brooklyn Nets guard was asked about his long-lasting beef with Kuzma and he sounded off.

"You know that you're there shooting shots to try to get a contract," Dinwiddie said. "You're probably not even a third star really on a good team because if you were, the Lakers would have kept you."

That comment stems from the 2021 trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, packaging Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook before the season.

Kuzma, whose Wizards are out of the postseason, clearly had the time to respond to Dinwiddie's interview as he prepared a seven-tweet thread.

The two were briefly teammates during the 2021-22 season before Dinwiddie was traded to the Dallas Mavericks mid-season.

This beef began earlier in the season after the Mavericks lost to the Wizards by one point. Kuzma also responded to that.

Dinwiddie, seemingly not being the social media type, didn't respond on social media but claimed his point had been proven. After getting traded to Brooklyn in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Brooklyn, Dinwiddie sits in the playoffs while his former teams, including Kuzma, are at home.

The Wizards have three guys on their team that are maximum contract-caliber players in Kuzma, Bradley Beal, and Kristaps Porzingis, so the 30-year-old league veteran doesn't understand the lack of success.

"In D.C., if you've got three max dudes, how do you miss the playoffs? None of these things make sense unless your priorities aren't in order.

Nevertheless, Kuzma has the time because he isn't in the Playoffs while Dinwiddie is preparing for Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

