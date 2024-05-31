National Basketball Association
Pelicans reportedly plan to defer Lakers' first-round draft pick until 2025
National Basketball Association

Pelicans reportedly plan to defer Lakers' first-round draft pick until 2025

Updated May. 31, 2024 6:06 p.m. ET

After plenty of speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers will indeed maintain the No. 17 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The New Orleans Pelicans have made the decision to defer the Lakers' first-round pick until 2025, meaning LeBron James & Co. will make the pick at No. 17, pending a trade, according to a report from ESPN

The Pelicans' decision to use or defer the pick a year was part of the Anthony Davis trade back in 2019 where the Pelicans sent the nine-time All-Star big man to Los Angeles in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, De'Andre Hunter, Brandon Ingram, cash, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 first-round pick (with the right to refer to 2025).

The Pelicans, who have until 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday to inform the NBA of their official decision, let the Lakers know of their decision on Friday, according to the ESPN report.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Orleans also owns the No. 21 overall pick in this year's draft, which is set to take place June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Meanwhile, the Lakers currently own the No. 55 selection in the draft, in addition to pick No. 17.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Championship odds: Can Celtics overcome Mavericks?

2024 NBA Championship odds: Can Celtics overcome Mavericks?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes