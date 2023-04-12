National Basketball Association
Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals he contemplated retiring from NBA in 2020
National Basketball Association

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals he contemplated retiring from NBA in 2020

Updated Apr. 12, 2023 2:55 p.m. ET

Giannis Antetokounmpo seriously considered retiring from the NBA shortly after signing a five-year, $228 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a recent interview.

"Everybody is looking at me like I was crazy," Antetokounmpo said. "'You just signed the largest contract in NBA history and you want to walk away from the game and all that money ...?' Mannnnn, you can take that money and shove it into your ... Sorry for my language."

At the time, Antetokounmpo's extension was the richest contract in NBA history, and Antetokounmpo said he struggled to meet expectations that came with the contract. In the season before he signed his contract extension, he became the third player in NBA history to win the MVP and Defensive Player honors in the same season. But he had also been eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"That's a lot of pressure," Antetokounmpo said. "Going through that … in order for you to be the best, you have to play like the best. You have to practice like the best. You got to carry yourself like the best. Which is not easy. In 2020, I was … ready to walk away from the game."

Antetokounmpo ultimately decided not to retire and returned to Milwaukee, where he led the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years. He also won Finals MVP in that series.

This season, Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to average more than 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists per game on more than 55% shooting from the field. The Bucks finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA and will play the first round of the NBA Playoffs on April 16 against the No. 8 seed.

Read more from NBA from FOX Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last call? With shorter games, MLB teams extend beer sales
Last call? With shorter games, MLB teams extend beer sales
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes