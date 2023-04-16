National Basketball Association
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star PG back for Game 3
National Basketball Association

Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star PG back for Game 3

Updated Apr. 22, 2023 9:27 p.m. ET

After missing Game 2 of Memphis' first-round NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers with an injury to his right hand suffered in the fourth quarter of Game 1, Grizzlies star Ja Morant will start Game 3 on Saturday, the team announced.

Morant suffered the injury with less than six minutes to go in Game 1, after driving to the basket and attempting to elevate and finish over the Lakers' Anthony Davis. Morant — who was called for a charge on the play — crashed to the ground and was immediately seen writhing in pain. 

He ran off the floor to the locker room, before returning to the bench with his hand heavily wrapped. However, he did not return to the game.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reportersn earlier this week that an MRI found that Morant suffered a soft tissue bruise in his shooting hand. Morant's Game 1 injury was actually a reaggravated injury he suffered in the final week of the regular season.

The Lakers went on a 15-0 run shortly after Morant's injury to take Game 1 in Memphis, but the Morant-less Grizzlies struck back in Game 2 to win 103-93 and even the series at one game apiece before it shifted to Los Angeles.

Morant had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and six turnovers in Game 1. The fourth-year point guard averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists per game during the regular season.

Read more from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Wisconsin's new era? Defense rules Badgers' first spring game under Luke Fickell
Wisconsin's new era? Defense rules Badgers' first spring game under Luke Fickell
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes