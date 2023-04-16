National Basketball Association Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star PG back for Game 3 Updated Apr. 22, 2023 9:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After missing Game 2 of Memphis' first-round NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers with an injury to his right hand suffered in the fourth quarter of Game 1, Grizzlies star Ja Morant will start Game 3 on Saturday, the team announced.

Morant suffered the injury with less than six minutes to go in Game 1, after driving to the basket and attempting to elevate and finish over the Lakers' Anthony Davis. Morant — who was called for a charge on the play — crashed to the ground and was immediately seen writhing in pain.

He ran off the floor to the locker room, before returning to the bench with his hand heavily wrapped. However, he did not return to the game.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reportersn earlier this week that an MRI found that Morant suffered a soft tissue bruise in his shooting hand. Morant's Game 1 injury was actually a reaggravated injury he suffered in the final week of the regular season.

The Lakers went on a 15-0 run shortly after Morant's injury to take Game 1 in Memphis, but the Morant-less Grizzlies struck back in Game 2 to win 103-93 and even the series at one game apiece before it shifted to Los Angeles.

Morant had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and six turnovers in Game 1. The fourth-year point guard averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists per game during the regular season.

Read more from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant

share