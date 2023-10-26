National Basketball Association Clippers reportedly pausing James Harden trade talks 'for foreseeable future' Published Oct. 26, 2023 5:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have decided to pause trade talks for Philadelphia 76ers superstar guard James Harden, per ESPN.

"I’m told that with the start of the season now, at least for the foreseeable future, the Clippers are stepping back from these trade talks about James Harden," ESPN reported. "They’re essentially pausing them."

The Harden trade saga began during the off-season, as conflict over contract disputes sparked tension between the 10-time All-Star and Sixers' president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Harden publicly called Morey a "liar" and claimed that the pair would never be part of the same organization.

As a result, Harden ultimately demanded a trade to the Clippers over the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clippers illustrated interest in Harden, but were unable to successful maneuver a deal, and have now decided to step back from trade discussions as the regular season has begun.

It appears for now that Harden will have no choice but to move forward with his current organization. The 34-year-old made a brief appearance at training camp, before returning to the Sixers prior to the season's start. However, Harden will not appear in the team's season-opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, but will remain in Philadelphia to ramp up for the season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience James Harden LA Clippers National Basketball Association

share