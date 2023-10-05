National Basketball Association
Clippers are reportedly 'going to great lengths' to trade for James Harden
National Basketball Association

Clippers are reportedly 'going to great lengths' to trade for James Harden

Published Oct. 5, 2023 6:45 p.m. ET

The James Harden trade saga might come to an end soon, as the LA Clippers — Harden's preferred trade destination — are "going to great lengths" to improve their offer for the 10-time All-Star, according to a report from The Athletic on Thursday.

"League sources say the Clippers have been talking to several teams about ways to move pick swaps for additional draft capital with the intention of bolstering their offer and getting a deal done," The Athletic reported.

Harden, 34, signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract with the Sixers in 2022 that included a player option for the 2023-24 season. Harden picked up the $35.6 million option this summer with the intention of forcing a trade to the Clippers but so far, there has been no traction on a deal.

In August, shortly after talks between the Sixers and Clippers reportedly stalled, Harden called Sixers general manager Daryl Morey "a liar" for not honoring his trade request. The NBA fined Harden $100,000 for his comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: Emotion vs. Analytics: Why James Harden and Daryl Morey were always destined to implode]

Harden is currently in Fort Collins, Colorado with the Philadelphia 76ers for training camp. Harden practiced with the team on Wednesday despite not showing up for the Sixers' Media Day on Monday. New Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that Harden "looked good" in his first practice back with the team.

In 58 appearances for the Sixers last season, Harden averaged 21 points, a league-high 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Harden has averaged at least 20 points and 10 assists four times in his career.

The Sixers will open their preseason with a game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Oct. 8.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
James Harden
LA Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80

Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes