James Harden reportedly back with 76ers, will not travel with team to Milwaukee

James Harden has reportedly returned to the Philadelphia 76ers in the latest twist of the ongoing saga between the team and superstar guard after he demanded a trade early in the offseason.

Harden, however, will remain in Philadelphia to continue ramping up rather than travel with the team for its season-opener against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Thursday, according to Bleacher Report.

The 34-year-old Harden briefly returned to the 76ers during training camp last month after skipping the team's media day, before departing again on Oct. 15 for what the team listed as personal reasons.

Harden surprised many NBA fans when he exercised his player option just before free agency opened in July and immediately asked for a trade to the LA Clippers. Over the ensuing months, he has publicly and repeatedly criticized his longtime boss Daryl Morey, calling the 76ers' president of basketball operations a "liar" and saying their relationship cannot be mended. Harden has vowed to never again be in the same organization as Morey.

The 76ers' trade talks with the Clippers reportedly came to an impasse over L.A.'s reluctance to include Terance Mann in any return package.

