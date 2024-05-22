National Basketball Association Byron Scott skeptical of JJ Redick's Lakers candidacy: 'He has no experience' Updated May. 22, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Despite no coaching experience on his résumé, former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick has a great chance of becoming the Los Angeles Lakers' next head coach.

The recently retired player and current NBA media personality is the odds-on favorite to land the job. That has at least one former Lakers star and head coach skeptical. Byron Scott on Tuesday appeared on "The Herd," and revealed his biggest caveat with Redick taking over the Lakers.

"The only thing … that I would say I have against him coming in right off the streets to be the Lakers' head coach is he has no experience," Scott told Colin Cowherd. "Never coached."

Redick spent 15 years in the NBA after being drafted No. 11 overall by the Orlando Magic in 2006, before breaking into sports broadcasting and launching a podcast alongside LeBron James.

Following the dismissal of Darvin Ham, the Lakers have been in talks with Redick, as well as Sam Cassell, James Borrego and others, per The Athletic.

Scott, who served as an NBA head coach for 15 seasons (2000-2016) following his playing career, asserted that time on the bench as an assistant is crucial for new coaches.

"I really, truly think that if you have a year or two on the bench, that gained experience will help you so much in your next — or getting a head coaching position somewhere else," he said. "But going in there cold turkey, it's a whole lot tougher than you think."

Cowherd wondered what is the hardest part of the job for a new coach — especially one without any high-level experience.

"When you have to make every single decision," Scott replied. "You know, it's not a suggestion anymore. As the head coach, your word is bond. Whatever you say goes, so understanding that everything kind of falls on you. Sometimes it can be overwhelming."

In a previous appearance on Keyshawn Johnson's "All Facts No Brakes" podcast, Scott suggested James would make a great candidate to become a player-coach for the Lakers, which was met with both speculation and curiosity.

Scott clarified his comments this week, stating he "was serious but wasn't serious" about James doing both, citing rules that would prevent such a thing. Scott, however, did share with both Cowherd and Johnson the two coaching candidates he is most rooting for.

"Mark Jackson, I think, is a guy who deserves another opportunity to coach in this league," Scott said. "[I] don't know why he's been sort of blackballed from this league for so many years.

"If it's not Mark Jackson … I love Sam Cassell. Number one, he's had nothing but experience on that bench as a lifelong assistant coach. And, everywhere he's been has done well. I think he deserves an opportunity."

