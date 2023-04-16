2023 NBA playoff odds: Lines to win first-round matchups
The first round of the NBA playoffs are here.
The NBA conference semifinals begin on May 1 and 2, with the conference finals are set to start on May 16 and 17.
The NBA Finals are scheduled to open on June 1.
We've got the odds to win the first-round matchups at FOX Bet.
All times ET
ODDS TO WIN FIRST-ROUND SERIES
Eastern Conferences
Bucks: -1250 (bet $10 to win $10.80 total)
Heat: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Celtics: -3333 (bet $10 to win $10.30 total)
Hawks: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
76ers: -1667 (bet $10 to win $10.60 total)
Nets: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks
Knicks: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)
Cavaliers: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Western Conference
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves
Nuggets: -556 (bet $10 to win $11.80 total)
Timberwolves: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers
Grizzlies: -138 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Lakers: +110 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors
Warriors: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)
Kings: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Suns: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
Clippers: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
So, are you throwing some money on the NBA playoffs?
