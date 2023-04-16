National Basketball Association 2023 NBA playoff odds: Lines to win first-round matchups Published Apr. 16, 2023 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The first round of the NBA playoffs are here.

The NBA conference semifinals begin on May 1 and 2, with the conference finals are set to start on May 16 and 17.

The NBA Finals are scheduled to open on June 1.

We've got the odds to win the first-round matchups at FOX Bet.

[RELATED: NBA title odds]

All times ET

ODDS TO WIN FIRST-ROUND SERIES

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Conferences

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat

Bucks: -1250 (bet $10 to win $10.80 total)

Heat: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks

Celtics: -3333 (bet $10 to win $10.30 total)

Hawks: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets

76ers: -1667 (bet $10 to win $10.60 total)

Nets: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks

Knicks: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Cavaliers: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Luka Dončić 'happy' in Dallas amidst trade rumors In his exit interview Luka Dončić denied reports he’d request a trade from the Mavericks and said that he is happy in Dallas.

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves

Nuggets: -556 (bet $10 to win $11.80 total)

Timberwolves: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers

Grizzlies: -138 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Lakers: +110 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors

Warriors: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Kings: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers

Suns: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Clippers: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

So, are you throwing some money on the NBA playoffs? The NBA postseason is here so it's time to get your bets in at FOX Bet!

Top stories from FOX Sports

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share