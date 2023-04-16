National Basketball Association
2023 NBA playoff odds: Lines to win first-round matchups
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA playoff odds: Lines to win first-round matchups

Published Apr. 16, 2023 3:25 p.m. ET

The first round of the NBA playoffs are here.

The NBA conference semifinals begin on May 1 and 2, with the conference finals are set to start on May 16 and 17. 

The NBA Finals are scheduled to open on June 1.

We've got the odds to win the first-round matchups at FOX Bet.

[RELATED: NBA title odds]

All times ET

ODDS TO WIN FIRST-ROUND SERIES

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Conferences

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat

Bucks: -1250 (bet $10 to win $10.80 total)

Heat: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks

Celtics: -3333 (bet $10 to win $10.30 total)

Hawks: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets

76ers: -1667 (bet $10 to win $10.60 total)

Nets: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks

Knicks: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Cavaliers: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Luka Dončić 'happy' in Dallas amidst trade rumors

Luka Dončić 'happy' in Dallas amidst trade rumors
In his exit interview Luka Dončić denied reports he’d request a trade from the Mavericks and said that he is happy in Dallas.

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves

Nuggets: -556 (bet $10 to win $11.80 total)

Timberwolves: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers

Grizzlies: -138 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Lakers: +110 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors

Warriors: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Kings: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers 

Suns: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Clippers: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

So, are you throwing some money on the NBA playoffs? The NBA postseason is here so it's time to get your bets in at FOX Bet!

Top stories from FOX Sports

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 USFL odds Week 1: Betting lines, spreads, results
2023 USFL odds Week 1: Betting lines, spreads, results
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes