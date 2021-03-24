Major League Baseball Ranking all 30 MLB teams, from the mighty Dodgers to the lowly Pirates 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

Temperatures are rising, clocks have sprung ahead, and it's officially spring, which means one thing: It's almost time for baseball.

We've looked at MLB's offenses, stadiums and uniforms. With just eight days to go before Opening Day, there's only one thing left to do: Rank all 30 teams, from the best of the best to the worst of the worst (looking at you, Pittsburgh).

Let's get right to it (with all odds via FOX Bet).

BEST OF THE BEST

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Odds to win World Series: +350

This is the most complete team in all of baseball. Coming off a World Series victory in 2020, the team got better this offseason with the addition of Trevor Bauer in the starting rotation. I predict L.A.'s offense will put up historic numbers this year. Pair that with a starting rotation that won’t be giving up many runs, and once again the Dodgers are going to be the team to beat.

X factor: World Series hangover. The only thing that could slow down this team is some post-championship sluggishness. If the Dodgers get out of the gates slowly, the much-improved Padres could pull ahead quickly.

2. New York Yankees

Odds to win World Series: +550

This lineup is special. From top to bottom, the Bronx Bombers are going to be doing just that this year — hitting bombs. The only weak link for this team is the starting pitching. But even so, the Yankees have one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball atop their rotation in Gerrit Cole. Even with the lack of rotation depth, this team is going to outhit everybody.

X factor: Staying healthy. There are a lot of injury-prone players on this great roster. As long as they can stay healthy, though, the Yankees are a force to be reckoned with.

3. San Diego Padres

Odds to win World Series: +800

The Padres are the most improved team this offseason. They added two stars in Blake Snell and Yu Darvish to the top of the rotation, which was the part of this team that needed help the most. This offense is electric, and now the rotation will shut other teams down. The Padres also have some great arms in the back end of their bullpen. This team is exciting and good in every facet of the game.

X factor: Chris Paddack. This rotation has greatly improved. However, if Paddack can get back to his 2019 form, this could be the best rotation in baseball.

4. Atlanta Braves

Odds to win World Series: +1000

The Braves gave the Dodgers all they could handle in the 2020 NLCS, taking that series to a Game 7 before falling 4-3 in the final game. They hung with the best team in baseball tooth and nail and did so without their best starting pitcher, Mike Soroka. At some point this season, Soroka will make his return from a serious Achilles injury, and the Braves will have their ace back on the mound.

X factor: Bullpen. The Braves have taken a step back in their bullpen, losing a couple of big pieces and not adding to replace them. This was the deciding factor for me in putting them at No. 4 instead of No. 3.

5. Chicago White Sox

Odds to win World Series: +850

This team is finally ready to compete and take that next step forward. The young studs will continue to improve, and the Sox have a perfect mixture of veterans to lead the locker room. The addition of Lance Lynn to this rotation was exactly what the team needed. The White Sox are going to be a very exciting team to watch this season.

X factor: Luis Robert. There is a lot of hype around Robert, and there has been since he was a teenager. He was recently dubbed a "six-tool player" by Frank Thomas. Heading into his second season and now 23 years old, can Robert be that guy for the White Sox?

THE NEXT BEST

6. New York Mets

Odds to win World Series: +1000

The addition of arguably the best shortstop in baseball, Francisco Lindor, makes this an elite team. New owner Steve Cohen has come in and immediately shown that he wants to win — and he wants to win now. In addition to Lindor in the infield, this team added Trevor May to the bullpen and James McCann behind the plate.

X factor: Bullpen. This bullpen has struggled in years past, to say the least. Multiple Mets relievers have great arms and electric "stuff" but just haven’t thrown well. A lot with this team will depend on how Edwin Diaz, Dellin Betances and Jeurys Familia do this season.

7. Houston Astros

Odds to win World Series: +2200

Even with the loss of George Springer, this is still one of the best offenses in MLB. Yordan Alvarez, 2019 Rookie of the Year, is back, and the addition of Jake Odorizzi to the starting rotation — which will be without Justin Verlander this season — was huge.

X factor: Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez adds a whole new dimension to this team. If he can stay healthy and be the same sort of hitter that he was in 2019, it vastly improves this offense. Health is a big factor, though.

8. Toronto Blue Jays

Odds to win World Series: +2200

With one of the best offseasons of any team, the Toronto Blue Jays are going for it. They added George Springer, one of the best free agents on the market, and I think Marcus Semien was the most underrated signing of the offseason.

X factor: Young core. This is the year the Blue Jays decided to build around their young core of players. No matter the additions, this team revolves around the likes of Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio and will go only as far as the young guys allow. That said, the sky's the limit.

9. Minnesota Twins

Odds to win World Series: +2000

The Twins have one of the best offenses in baseball, which is why they crack my top 10. They are going to have to outhit a lot of teams this season and will do just that. The pitching will need a few unsung heroes to step up and produce for this team. But the Twins will rake, and they will be good because of that.

X factor: Pitching. The offense is great, and this team will play some of the best defense in the league. But the Twins will go only as far as their pitching can take them.

10. St. Louis Cardinals

Odds to win World Series: +2500

Whenever you get a chance to add the best third baseman in the league, things are great. Whenever you are able to get that third baseman and a bunch of money, it’s even better. The addition of Nolan Arenado gives this team an elite middle of the lineup. The Cardinals also have one of the most underrated pitchers in baseball, Jack Flaherty, at the top of their rotation. He’s elite and isn’t talked about enough.

X factor: Dylan Carlson. Carlson is going to be a great player in this league for a long time. Is this the year he breaks out.

ON THE COME UP

11. Tampa Bay Rays

Odds to win World Series: +2500

The former American League champs lost one of the best pitchers in the game, Blake Snell, at the top of their rotation, which definitely hurts. But now there’s a new man at the top in Tyler Glasnow. He’s sporting a new pitch and is poised to become the elite pitcher he can be. This lineup remains basically the same, and we get to see what Randy Arozarena can do in a full season.

X factor: Chris Archer. Losing Snell hurts, and there is no way Archer can step in and fill his shoes, but what Archer can do is make the void hurt a little less. If he can return to his old Tampa form in his first year back as a Ray, he will be a huge addition.

12. Washington Nationals

Odds to win World Series: +3300

The Nats have an elite 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation with Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. They also have one of the best hitters in baseball in Juan Soto, and Trea Turner leading off is great. The depth after the elite stars is, however, an issue.

X factor: Back of the rotation. This team’s success will rely strongly on the production it can get from pitchers not named Scherzer or Strasburg.

13. Oakland Athletics

Odds to win World Series: +2500

The A’s somehow always find a way into the playoffs, so I will never count them out. They have a very young rotation full of great but unproven arms and a pretty good offense.

X factor: Defense. The A’s play elite defense and often win games because of it. Nobody does it better than Matt Chapman over at third base, and man, is he fun to watch.

14. Philadelphia Phillies

Odds to win World Series: +3500

I’m expecting a big offensive year out of the Phillies. They are going to put up runs in bunches but will also give up runs in bunches. A lot will ride on just how much production they can get from their pitchers.

X factor: Aaron Nola. Aaron Nola is the ace of this staff, and the Phillies need him to step up and set the tone for the rest of the rotation. He has shown flashes of greatness and has also really struggled. The Phillies need him to be consistent this year if they want to be great.

15. Chicago Cubs

Odds to win World Series: +4000

The Cubs traded their ace, Yu Darvish, after a dominant year. That will hurt, but their offense with Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant in the heart of the order still promises to be good.

X factor: The front office. What are the Cubs doing? Nobody really knows. Are they buyers? Are they sellers? All indications led us to believe it was the latter when they traded Darvish. But then they went and got Joc Pederson and held on to trade candidate Bryant, leaving many wondering what direction this team is going.

16. Los Angeles Angels

Odds to win World Series: +4000

This is one of the best offenses in baseball but one of the worst pitching staffs, and that's what lands the Angels right here in the middle of the pack. With Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon in the middle of this lineup, the Angels are certainly a force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately, they will give up a lot of runs as well.

X factor: Pitching. If this team can acquire some more pitching pieces or have some surprise guys step up, the Angels could finally be a playoff team. And I think anyone who's a fan of baseball is hoping for that — because we want and deserve Playoff Trout.

17. Milwaukee Brewers

Odds to win World Series: +4500

They still don’t have the pitching to make a deep run, but this team will rake. I expect Christian Yelich to get back into form, and the addition of Kolten Wong was great for Milwaukee. This team has the potential to put up runs in bunches and perhaps make a run in the weaker NL Central.

X factor: Pitching. With Brandon Woodruff leading the way, this staff is young but definitely has some talent. The Brewers are unproven, however, and don't have the necessary depth in the rotation.

18. Cincinnati Reds

Odds to win World Series: +3300

The Reds went all-in last season, spending lots of money, and it didn’t quite pan out (to say the least). They did acquire the eventual NL Cy Young award winner, Bauer, but that didn’t do them much good. He was a big loss for this team, but the Reds still have a talented lineup and one of the game's best young starters, Luis Castillo, at the top of the rotation.

X factor: The front office. Management needs to figure out what it wants this team to be. Are the Reds tearing apart what they built and starting over? Or are they adding pieces to a team that could compete if given some new additions? Right now, it seems they don’t know which way they are going.

19. Boston Red Sox

Odds to win World Series: +5000

The middle of this offense could compete with anyone. Boston's problem is lack of depth in the lineup and lack of depth in the pitching rotation. The core of this team is strong, but the surrounding players aren’t up to the typical Red Sox standards.

X factor: Adding pieces. This team could quickly jump up the list if it can add some pieces to the lineup and rotation. A nice addition could be Chris Sale, who is on track to be back sometime during the 2021 season. If the Red Sox get out of the gates hot, they could add some much-needed depth before the deadline and make a run.

20. Cleveland Indians

Odds to win World Series: +4000

The Indians traded away Lindor and Carlos Carrasco and took a major step back this year. With other teams in the division really improving, it isn't a bad time for Cleveland to trade away some top pieces toward the end of their deals and get something in return. But the Indians can still compete with this squad.

X factor: Pitching. The Indians have the reigning AL Cy Young winner, but beyond that, a lot of this team’s fate will rely on how the young guys perform.

BRINGING UP THE REAR

21. Kansas City Royals

Odds to win World Series: +10000

I truly believe in this offense this year. The pitching leaves much to be desired, but the Royals have quietly built a strong offensive team. I’m still rather surprised the Red Sox parted ways with Andrew Benintendi, but it sure was a nice pickup for this lineup.

X factor: Offense. This offense will shock people. If I had to give the hottest of hot takes this season, it would be that the Royals will grab a wild-card spot. But man, does this team need pitching.

22. San Francisco Giants

Odds to win World Series: +8000

The Giants had a very under-the-radar-good offense last season. They were top-10 across the board in most categories in the shortened season, and I'll be very interested to see what this team can do over the course of 162 games.

X factor: Pitching. As is the theme with many teams toward the bottom of this list, a lot will rely on the Giants' pitching and if they can outperform what appears on paper.

23. Miami Marlins

Odds to win World Series: +7500

This squad made the playoffs last year, but I just don’t see a repeat happening. That said, this is a rapidly improving team with some electric young arms in the rotation and a lineup that has proven it can score. Even so, this team isn’t quite ready to compete, and the NL East is probably the best division in baseball.

X factor: Young rotation. Guys such as Sandy Alcantara, Sixto Sanchez and Pablo Lopez are all reasons for Marlins fans to be excited about the future.

24. Arizona Diamondbacks

Odds to win World Series: +10000

The Diamondbacks have a stud in their lineup in Ketel Marte, and they have a few young guys who should make an impact this year. Also, they have a very underrated young pitcher in the rotation in Zac Gallen. I faced him in the minors, and he was probably the best arm I went up against.

X factor: Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner has really struggled of late but is being paid to be a star. If he can turn it around and pitch like a star, that would be a big pick-me-up for this team.

25. Seattle Mariners

Odds to win World Series: +10000

If the year were 2025, this list might feature the Mariners in the top five rather than at the bottom. Mariners fans have lots to be excited about, but it’s not quite time yet. This year should reveal glimpses of how exciting the future will be.

X factor: Prospects. This list could go on and on and on, but led by Jarred Kelenic, one of the top prospects in all of baseball, there are plenty of young guys on the way to save the Mariners and bring this franchise back to the playoffs.

26. Detroit Tigers

Odds to win World Series: +10000

This roster seems to be full of veterans on one- or two-year deals to help field a competitive squad while the organization is rebuilding. However, this is a team that can be excited about the future, and it will be led by the pitching rotation for many years to come.

X factor: Young rotation. The foundation is there for this team’s future, and it’ll be built around the incredible young arms coming up. Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal and Alex Faedo are all names Tigers fans should become familiar with.

27. Baltimore Orioles

Odds to win World Series: +10000

The storyline of the year for this team — and perhaps all of baseball — is Trey Mancini and his comeback from Stage 3 colon cancer. The Orioles will finish at the bottom of a stacked AL East, but I’m excited to see what we get out of a full year of Ryan Mountcastle.

X factor: Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is one of the most talked-about prospects in the league, and his arrival is among the most anticipated in a long time. When will he get the permanent call? I don’t know, but I can’t wait.

28. Texas Rangers

Odds to win World Series: +15000

The Rangers are toward the bottom of the league this year. They tried to go for it last year, adding some top-of-the-rotation pitchers, but it didn’t work out, and by the end of the season, all of those pitchers were gone because of trades or injury. There isn't much to look forward to with the Rangers this year.

X factor: Joey Gallo. Gallo might hit 162 homers this season. No guarantees on that, but he’s definitely the highlight of this team.

29. Colorado Rockies

Odds to win World Series: +10000

The only reason the Rockies aren’t No. 30 is because they still have Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story. But giving away Arenado is not a recipe for winning games.

X factor: The front office. If you’re a fan of the Rockies, you should be asking lots of questions. Most importantly: "What are we doing?"

30. Pittsburgh Pirates

Odds to win World Series: +25000

The city of Pittsburgh deserves a better product on that beautiful field at PNC Park. This team isn’t the answer, though.

X factor: Ke’Bryan Hayes. This guy has an extremely bright future and is my pick to win NL Rookie of the Year. He is a bright spot on this Pirates team and should keep Pirates fans locked in all season. He will be fun to watch for many years to come.

Ben Verlander spent five years in the Detroit Tigers organization. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

