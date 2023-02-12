Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter joining 'MLB on FOX' team 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Derek Jeter announced Sunday that he is joining the "MLB on FOX" team beginning with the 2023 season. The Hall of Famer dropped the news live on FOX's Super Bowl LVII pregame show.

Jeter was given a FOX Sports MLB jersey from his former teammate and FOX Sports MLB analyst Alex Rodriguez.

Affectionately known as "The Captain," Jeter spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees, winning five World Series titles, five Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers and earning 14 All-Star selections. He recorded 3,465 career hits and a .310 batting average and was the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year and the 2000 World Series MVP. His No. 2 jersey was retired by the Yankees.

The former superstar shortstop owns MLB playoff records for games played (158), runs scored (111), hits (200), total bases (302), singles (143) and doubles (32).

Jeter was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021 after receiving 396 of 397 (99.7%) possible votes, the second-highest percentage ever and the highest by a position player. Last February, he resigned as the CEO of the Marlins following four years in that role. Miami broke a 16-year playoff drought under his watch.

This past November, he served as a guest analyst for FOX's World Series coverage.

