Flippin' Bats has a new billboard — and a way for you to be part of the show!

Published Aug. 11, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET

Flippin' Bats has popped up in a new place — and with a new way for fans to get involved.

A billboard featuring co-hosts Ben Verlander and Alex Curry as well as MLB stars Shohei Ohtani and Jazz Chisholm is now up at Bad News Bears field in Los Angeles. The field is home to West Los Angeles Little League, where players can now attempt to hit the target on the billboard that hangs above the right-field fence — just in front of the 405 freeway.

For those who can't quite belt it out of the park and hit the sign — like Ben himself did several times during a recent visit to Bad News Bears Field — there is still a way to get involved. Simply take a picture with the sign like Ben and Alex did above and tag @FlippinBatsPod on social media to be featured on an upcoming episode of the show!

"We are ecstatic to have this partnership," West Los Angeles Little League president Marc Lipson said. "West L.A. Little League serves over 1200 kids per year, and our partnership with Flippin' Bats and FOX will allow us to be of service to those kids and maintain this beautiful park for the enjoyment of our community."

The partnership with Flippin' Bats will help West L.A. Little League continue to maintain its field as a safe, clean place for young baseball and softball players to compete virtually year-round. Lipson estimates that the field is routinely used for games for 11 months out of the year.

"It's really cool to be out here," Verlander said. "To see how this helps the league, it makes it all worth it. To come out here and hit baseballs was really cool, but to know the meaning behind it is even better."

"It really kind of encompasses everything that Flippin' Bats is about," Curry said. "It's supposed to be fun. We're trying to get the younger generation as excited about baseball as we are. This is where the love of the game started for all of us, whether it was softball, tee ball or little league baseball. This is where so much of our memories and love of the game began. To be a part of those memories for kids playing at this field is so exciting."

