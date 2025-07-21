Major League Baseball
2025 MLB power rankings: Cubs lead Central surge; 2nd-half questions for every team
Major League Baseball

2025 MLB power rankings: Cubs lead Central surge; 2nd-half questions for every team

Updated Jul. 21, 2025 3:23 p.m. ET
Rowan Kavner
Rowan Kavner
MLB Writer

The small-market Brewers traveled to Los Angeles to start the second half and greeted the free-spending Dodgers the same way they did before the break in Milwaukee, once again pulverizing the club with the sport’s highest payroll.

The Brewers have now won 10 straight games, including all six of their matchups against the Dodgers in that span, and are suddenly tied with the division-rival Cubs for the best record in the National League. 

At a time when competitive balance is being called into question, the Brewers continue to serve as a beacon and blueprint for the thrifty at at ime when many of Major League Baseball’s top clubs have hit a snag. 

The Dodgers have lost 10 of their last 12 games, the TIgers have dropped six of seven, and the Astros have lost seven of nine.

So, where does that leave them all? 

Below are the latest MLB power rankings, including one looming second-half question for every squad. 

30
Colorado Rockies
24-75

Are we about to see back-to-back seasons of MLB infamy? The Rockies have been more competitive of late, but they’re on pace to win just 39 games, which is two fewer than the 2024 White Sox’s record-setting mark of ineptitude.

ADVERTISEMENT
29
Chicago White Sox
35-65

Is this the year Luis Robert Jr. finds a new team? He has looked a lot better in July, and outfield-needy teams might choose to focus on the upside rather than what they saw from the 27-year-old through the first three months of the year. 

28
Pittsburgh Pirates
down from 26
39-61

The skipper’s already out…how much further does the teardown go? Paul Skenes could be the first starting pitcher to win a full-season Cy Young Award with fewer than 10 wins and a losing record. The Pirates and their futile offense have now lost 11 of their last 12 games. 

27
Washington Nationals
39-60

The Juan Soto trade gave this team a strong base of young talent. Can anyone else emerge as an essential piece of the next great Nationals team? 

26
Athletics
up from 28
42-59

Will the AL Rookie of the Year race come down to teammates Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz? 

25
Atlanta Braves
down from 24
43-55

Is there still time to make a second-half push? Even if the offense finds its way, the pitching injuries may be too impactful to overcome. 

24
Baltimore Orioles
down from 22
44-54

How different does this team look after the deadline? The O’s have a plethora of rental players who should be calling a new place home soon. 

23
Kansas City Royals
down from 21
48-52

Among many interesting teams who could go either way at the deadline, do the Royals continue pushing in on this season to try to jumpstart the offense? Or could we see Seth Lugo pitching in a different team’s playoff rotation in October? 

22
Miami Marlins
up from 25
46-52

Can this offense continue to defy expectations? The Marlins, nearly 100 games in, are stunningly in third place and three games up on the Braves. Their offense, which ranks ninth in batting average is one reason why. 

21
Minnesota Twins
down from 20
48-51

What do they get out of Royce Lewis and Carlos Correa the rest of the way? It’s hard to imagine the Twins accomplishing much when those two sluggers are both hitting below league average. 

20
Cleveland Guardians
up from 23
48-50

An elite bullpen was this team’s calling card as it reached the ALCS last year. Could a deadline teardown lead to some of those top relievers pitching elsewhere? 

19
Los Angeles Angels
49-50

Two years ago, the Angels hovered slightly above .500 when they decided to buy rather than get something for Shohei Ohtani in his final year with the club. (That did not go so well.) Now close to .500 again with the deadline approaching, and with a farm system that could desperately use a boost, what does Arte Moreno choose to do? 

18
St. Louis Cardinals
down from 14
51-49

The Cardinals did virtually nothing over the offseason other than announce their intentions to trade Nolan Arenado, which did not end up happening. After playing better than many expected, will this deadline be defined by inactivity as well? Or could we see Arenado (or Ryan Helsley and others) playing somewhere else? 

17
Arizona Diamondbacks
up from 18
50-50

Are they the team that shakes up the trade deadline? Or do they think their offense is good enough to play this out? With Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor all approaching free agency, the D-backs could determine how wild this deadline gets.  

16
San Francisco Giants
down from 13
52-48

Can Rafael Devers eventually jumpstart this lineup? It hasn’t happened yet. 

15
Texas Rangers
up from 17
50-50

Along those same lines, can the Rangers’ offense wake up in time? If I told you they’d have the best ERA in MLB 100 games in, you’d probably be preparing Globe Life Field to host another World Series. Instead, the Rangers are 3.5 games out of the playoff picture with decisions to make about their direction over the next 10 days. 

14
Cincinnati Reds
up from 15
52-48

This seems to be a bit of a theme in this section of the rankings, but do they have enough offense to make a run? Elly De La Cruz has looked more like the MVP contender many expected to see of late, but he needs help. 

13
Tampa Bay Rays
down from 10
52-48

How do the Rays handle the visitor's life down the stretch? They’ve been a .500 team away from Steinbrenner Field this year, and 37 of their final 62 games will come on the road. 

12
Seattle Mariners
53-46

Will Cal Raleigh challenge Aaron Judge for MVP (and post the best season by a catcher ever)? And, more importantly for their playoff hopes, will their rotation be healthy enough to get where they hope to go? The Mariners haven’t won the AL West since 2001, but the division is again up for grabs. 

11
San Diego Padres
54-45

How does AJ Preller add depth at the deadline? The Padres’ bullpen has put the club in playoff position, but the team needs more offensive help. I'd expect Preller to be active. 

10
Boston Red Sox
up from 16
54-47

After shipping Devers off, the Red Sox ended the first half as one of the hottest teams in baseball. But is there enough pitching and defense on this squad to emerge from the crowded and competitive AL East? Craig Breslow might need to address those areas at the deadline. 

9
New York Yankees
55-44

Can they slug their way to a division title? I expect them to be as aggressive as any team at the deadline to address their pitching and infield deficiencies. If they don’t, there may be an overreliance on an offense that has been the most powerful in baseball. 

8
New York Mets
down from 7
56-44

Which version of the pitching staff do the Mets get the rest of the way? They currently boast the best ERA in the National League, but the group has regressed of late — a plethora of injuries haven’t helped — and might need reinforcements to remain among the league leaders by season’s end. 

7
Philadelphia Phillies
down from 4
56-43

What does this bullpen look like after the deadline? It’s the clearest area of need after José Alvarado’s 80-game suspension.

6
Los Angeles Dodgers
down from 3
58-42

Will Mookie Betts find his way? The top of the Dodgers' vaunted lineup loses some of its luster when the eight-time All-Star is a below league-average hitter. 

5
Houston Astros
down from 1
57-42

Can they withstand all their injuries to keep their dynasty alive? They made their march to the top of the AL West with Yordan Alvarez and most of their rotation on the shelf. Now, All-Stars Jeremy Peña and Isaac Paredes are hurt, too, but a lot of their top pieces appear to be nearing a return. 

4
Toronto Blue Jays
up from 6
58-41

Can the supporting cast keep this up? From Alejandro Kirk to Addison Barger to Davis Schneider to Yariel Rodriguez to Brendon Little, they're getting a plethora of positive contributions during their steady ascension. 

3
Milwaukee Brewers
up from 8
59-40

Can they challenge the Cubs for a division title? They pitch well, they run well, they’re fast, they’re young, and they have a bevy of above-average offensive pieces. They basically do everything well, aside from hit for power, which hasn’t hindered them on their 10-game winning streak. Overlook them (again) at your own peril. 

2
Detroit Tigers
60-40

Will the players having resurgent years — from Javier Báez to Spencer Torkelson to Gleyber Torres to Casey Mize —  all keep it going? Their talented farm system could help land them more depth at the deadline.  

1
Chicago Cubs
up from 5
59-40

How far all-in do they push? They have a share of the best record in the NL, their offense is as dynamic as any group in baseball, and they traded for one season of Kyle Tucker. For the last reason alone, this club should be active at the deadline — a difference-making rotation piece, perhaps? — in an effort to win now. 

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker: Padres, Phillies in on Red Sox' Duran

2025 MLB Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker: Padres, Phillies in on Red Sox' Duran

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes