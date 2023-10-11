Major League Baseball 2023 MLB playoffs live updates: Astros leading Twins, Phillies rout Braves Updated Oct. 11, 2023 8:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB postseason rolls on! We know one of the four teams advancing to the league championship series, after the Texas Rangers completed their surprising sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. The remaining three Division Series are in action Wednesday with a lot still to be determined.

Then, the Houston Astros look to finish off the Minnesota Twins in Minnesota in Game 4 of that series. Both teams will likely lean on their bullpens in this one as Jose Urquidy takes the mound for Houston opposite Joe Ryan for Minnesota.

In the nightcap, the Arizona Diamondbacks look to complete a sweep of the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Veteran Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Dodgers against Arizona rookie Brandon Pfaadt, with the Dodgers looking to avoid a second straight NLDS defeat to a division foe.

Earlier, an NLDS rematch between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies shifted north to the City of Brotherly Love. The 104-win Braves had all the momentum after their "unbelievable" Game 2 comeback to even the series Monday, but Phillies stormed back thanks to two home runs each from Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos in a 10-2 romp.

We've got you covered with all the action, from top plays to the best moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew.

Check out the latest updates below!

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

Smooth play!

José Abreu with another!

Abreu's third home run in two days gave the Astros a 3-1 lead, their first of the game.

José Abreu crushes a two-run homer, giving Astros the lead vs. Twins

Five straight strikeouts from Astros starter Jose Urquidy

Michael Brantley ties it up!

The veteran Astros outfielder hit a solo home run of his own to knot the score at one run apiece.

Michael Brantley CRUSHES a solo homer, bringing Astros to a 1-1 tie with Twins

Royce Lewis goes deep!

The former No. 1 overall MLB draft pick hit his fourth home run of the playoffs to give the Twins an early 1-0 lead.

Royce Lewis SMASHES a solo home run to give Twins an early lead over Astros

Incredible double play!

After a leadoff double from the Twins' Edouard Julien, Jeremy Peña turned in another impressive defensive play by snagging a Jorge Polanco line drive and tagging out Julien on the basepaths.

Pregame scene

"MLB on FOX" crew breaks down the matchup

David Ortiz gave his props to a new October hero, Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez.

'MLB on FOX Pregame' crew breaks down Yordan Alvarez's postseason success

On the other side, Twins outfielder Royce Lewis spoke to Tom Verducci.

Coming up:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9 p.m. ET)

FINAL:

Philadelphia Phillies 10, Atlanta Braves 2

Back-to-back!

Nick Castellanos' second home run and Brandon Marsh's third hit of the game increased the Phillies' lead to 10-2.

Turner tank!

The Phillies' fourth home run of the game came courtesy of shortstop Trea Turner.

Bryce Harper AGAIN

A towering fly ball to center field landed for Harper's second home run in as many plate appearances — and another stare down of Orlando Arcia as he rounded the bases after Arcia's postgame comments Monday.

Rally-muto!

J.T. Realmuto kept things going with a two-run double to cap off a six-run third inning for the Phillies.

Bryce Harper LAUNCHES one

The Phillies superstar delivered in the postseason again with a mammoth three-run home run deep into the second deck of a raucous Citizens Bank Park to give Philadelphia its first lead of the game.

Castellanos evens it

Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos barely missed a home run in the top of the ninth during Game 2. He did not miss this one.

Braves strike first

Back-to-back hits from Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Pregame Scene

"MLB on FOX" crew breaks down the matchup

Phillies vs. Braves: Who has the edge in the NLDS?

