Braves rally behind Austin Riley homer to shock Phillies, tie up NLDS
Braves rally behind Austin Riley homer to shock Phillies, tie up NLDS

Updated Oct. 9, 2023 10:37 p.m. ET
Jake Mintz
Jake Mintz
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

ATLANTA — The slider did not go where Jeff Hoffman wanted it to.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto asked for it down and away, as Braves third baseman Austin Riley has struggled against the pitch. Up a run, with two outs and a runner on third in the bottom of the eighth, the Phillies could afford to walk Riley and live to fight another day.

Instead, Hoffman hung his slider. It caught the lower-middle part of the strike zone. Riley, Atlanta's All-Star third baseman, pounced, lunging his barrel down toward the sweeping baseball. Sweet contact. An instant wave of sound. Ball over wall. Braves lead 5-4.

Pandemonium. Madness. A sea of Atlanta baseball fans in total jubilation.

Austin Riley smashes go-ahead, two-run homer in eighth inning

Austin Riley smashes go-ahead, two-run homer in eighth inning

The typically reserved Riley let out a full-throated roar as he rounded first and finished erasing Monday's 4-0 deficit. A number of Braves poured out of the dugout in celebration. It was the type of moment that makes October baseball good for your soul and bad for your heart. Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias got through the ninth unscathed, largely thanks to Michael Harris II's leaping grab against the center-field wall and subsequent throw toward the infield to double up Bryce Harper at first base and seal the win.

In a matter of a few minutes, the 104-win Braves, who did not record a single hit until the sixth inning against Philly starter Zack Wheeler and looked like a blindfolded Little League team for most of Games 1 and 2, evened this raucous NLDS at one game apiece. Atlanta was previously 0-30 in the postseason when trailing by four or more runs.

Michael Harris makes leaping, game-ending grab & doubles up Bryce Harper

Michael Harris makes leaping, game-ending grab & doubles up Bryce Harper

Jake Mintz, the louder half of @CespedesBBQ is a baseball writer for FOX Sports. He played college baseball, poorly at first, then very well, very briefly. Jake lives in New York City where he coaches Little League and rides his bike, sometimes at the same time. Follow him on Twitter at @Jake_Mintz.

