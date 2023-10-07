Major League Baseball Phillies blank Braves in NLDS Game 1 stunner Updated Oct. 7, 2023 10:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

ATLANTA — The best lineup in baseball history took the night off.

The 2023 Atlanta Braves, who posted the highest slugging percentage ever, the highest OPS+ ever and tied the MLB record for home runs, did not score against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. That was a first for Atlanta at home this season. The Phillies, meanwhile, scored thrice; less than they'd like, but more than enough for a 3-0 win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

For the Braves, their first postseason game of the year began as a day of promise.

They'd waited patiently in the interim, staying fresh with scrimmage games this past week. But Saturday was opportunity No. 1 for a 104-win juggernaut to unleash its wrath on the rival who sent Atlanta packing last October. All summer long Atlanta's outrageously deep offense wreaked havoc upon anybody it shared a diamond with. Truist Park recorded its highest attendance ever. Braves fans were amped up.

It ended with a 1-0 series deficit, zero runs and trash on the diamond.

The series was billed a heavyweight brawl, two magnificent lineups going toe to toe. But pitching took center stage Saturday. A fourth inning Bryson Stott RBI single gave them an early lead. Bryce Harper ripped a heat-seeking missile into the right field seats in the sixth. A somewhat controversial bases-loaded catcher's interference in the eighth gave Philly their final run.

The play was reviewed and upheld, with an inconclusive replay shown on the in-stadium video board. A number of aggrieved Braves fans responded by hucking garbage onto the playing surface. A shower of boos and booze rained down and the game was delayed as stadium staff tended to the refuse.

For a brief moment, that seemed to jolt Atlanta's offense into action, the Braves pushing runners to the corners with just one out in the bottom of the eighth. Phillies reliever Matt Strahm looked on the ropes, back against the wall, the tying run at the plate in the form of Ozzie Albies.

And when Albies ripped one toward the 5-6 hole it seemed that the inevitable Braves were back. But Phillies shortstop Trea Turner dove full extension to his backhand, flipped his body around and in one motion fired the baseball to second base. Stott gathered and zinged it to first for the double play. Inning over, game over — thanks for coming, largest crowd in Truist Park history.

This was supposed to be the game in which Atlanta had the pitching edge. By virtue of their well-earned first round bye, the Braves set up their starters to their liking. Philly, on the other hand, had to use their top two arms, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, to obliterate the Marlins in the wild-card round. That created an unbalanced pitching matchup, at least on paper: Phillies No. 3 starter Ranger Suárez against Braves ace Spencer Strider.

This was the game the Phillies could afford to lose. With Wheeler slated for Game 2 against a somewhat restricted Max Fried, whose blister problems pushed him onto the injured list late in the year, a Philly W looked more realistic Monday. Strider was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball this year. Súarez was a mid-rotation guy who struggled down the stretch.

But Suárez carved the Braves up in the early going, not allowing a single hit through the first 11 batters of the game before a Matt Olson single ended the no-no in the fourth. The Venezuelan lefty successfully got his fastball and cutter inside on the Braves' right-handed bats. Atlanta knocked him out in the fourth, but a parade of Philly relievers outpitched Strider for the remainder.

So much of the focus ahead of Game 1 centered around Strider. In last year's NLDS, the then-rookie hurler entered the series with a nagging oblique, having not thrown in three weeks. His fastball velocity was down and the Phillies sent him to the great beyond.

But Strider was not the story Saturday.

