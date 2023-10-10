Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Playoffs live updates: Astros take early lead over Twins in Game 3 Updated Oct. 10, 2023 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A pair of pivotal ALDS Game 3s take place Tuesday on FOX.

First, the Astros-Twins series moves to Minnesota after the teams split the first two games in Houston. The Astros took Game 1 behind six shutout innings from Justin Verlander and a two-home-run performance from Yordan Alvarez. In Game 2, the Twins won, 6-2, with Pablo Lopez pitching seven shutout innings and Carlos Correa knocking in three runs.

Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) gets the start for the Astros while the Twins will send Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) to the bump. First pitch is at 4:07 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Later, the Rangers will have a chance to be the first team to clinch a ticket to the ALCS. They won the first two games of the series in Baltimore, taking a 2-0 series lead over the Orioles. Josh Jung hit the game-deciding homer in Game 1, which was a 3-2 win for the Rangers. Mitch Garver helped power the Rangers to a win in Game 2, hitting a grand slam in the third inning before holding off the Orioles in an 11-8 victory.

The Orioles, who finished the season with the best record in the AL, will send Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA) to the mound to try and save its season. The Rangers will have their top pitcher from the regular season on the mound, sending out Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) to try and win the series. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday's games!

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins (on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Astros strike first

Kyle Tucker opened up the scoring for Game 3, capitalizing on the opportunity with runners in scoring position by hitting a single to left field to score a run.

Astros add to it

Right after Tucker hit a single to score a run, Jose Abreu helped get a crooked number on the board for the Astros in the first inning. He demolished Gray's sweeper to left field, giving the Astros a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

The Astros rough up Sonny Gray behind an RBI-single by Kyle Tucker and three-run homer by José Abreu

Twins fans get in on the action

In the first postseason with the pitch clock, Twins fans tried to use to their advantage in the first inning, counting down the seconds as they tried to rattle Cristian Javier.

Out of early trouble

The Twins threatened to cut into the Astros' 4-0 lead in the first inning, getting runners in scoring position. But Javier was able to strike out Carlos Correa with a high fastball to end the inning.

Stay tuned for live updates!

Setting the stage

The MLB on FOX panel discussed who they think has the edge in the 1-1 series entering Game 3.

Jose Altuve also spoke with FOX Sports' Tom Verducci on what the Astros' hitters need to do against Sonny Gray and the Twins' pitching staff on Tuesday.

Astros' Jose Altuve talks with Tom Verducci about what they are looking for with Twins' Sonny Gray

Alex Rodriguez shared that he's expecting Sonny Gray to have a big outing on Tuesday.

Finally, the crew shared their picks for Tuesday's Game 3!

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

