PGA Tour 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Odds, Predictions: Favorites, Long-Shot Bets To Make Published Jul. 7, 2025 3:48 p.m. ET

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open tees off on Thursday, July 10 and there's a clear favorite leading the field.

Scottie Scheffler is first on the board at +360, and the second-closest golfer is Rory McIlroy at +750.

So who will win their share of the purse this weekend at The Renaissance Club?

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 7.

Genesis Scottish Open 2025

Scottie Scheffler: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Rory McIlroy: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Xander Schauffele: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Collin Morikawa: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Robert MacIntyre: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Justin Thomas: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Viktor Hovland: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Sam Burns: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Corey Conners: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Sepp Straka: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Adam Scott: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Taylor Pendrith: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Ryan Fox: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Aaron Rai: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

J.J. Spaun: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Harry Hall: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Harris English: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Wyndham Clark: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Tom Kim: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Sungjae Im: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Maverick McNealy: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Thomas Detry: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Si Woo Kim: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Daniel Berger: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Rasmus Hojgaard: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Alex Noren: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Max Greyserman: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Justin Rose: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Thorbjorn Olesen: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Sam Stevens: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Chris Gotterup: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Byeong Hun An: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

First on the board is Scottie Scheffler at +360, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world. Scheffler comes into this tournament with three wins on the season so far, and that includes a victory at the 2025 PGA Championship.

The No. 2 golfer in the world is Rory McIlroy, and he is second at +750. Like Scheffler, he has three wins in 2025. One of those wins was The Masters at Augusta National in April.

Rounding out the top three is the world's No. 3 golfer, Xander Schauffele, and he currently sits at a somewhat distant +2000. Schauffele has two majors under his belt but only one top-10 finish this season. However, he did win this very tournament in 2022.

