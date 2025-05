LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Korea prize money payouts for each golfer Published May. 5, 2025 10:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bryson DeChambeau has won his first title of the season, besting Charles Howell III by two shots for the $4 million victory. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Korea.

LIV Golf Korea: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX

LIV Golf Korea 2025 prize money payouts

Individual Payouts

Team Payouts

No. 1: Crushers GC, -35, $3,000,000

No. 2: Smash GC, -26, $1,500,000

No. 3: Torque GC, -18, $500,000

