Top 10 College Football Running Backs in 2025: Jeremiyah Love Headlines List

FOX Sports Research

As the college football season approaches, it's the time of year when fans and analysts alike break down the top players around the country.

While quarterbacks reign supreme at any level of football, the running back position has been one with several superstars to emerge in the last decade.

With so many incredible players at the position this year, FOX Sports Research ranked the top 10 running backs ahead of the 2025 season.

Let's take a look:

2025 Top College Football Running Backs

Bryson Washington was one of the top running backs in the Big 12 last season. (Photo by Hannah Kotlarek/Baylor Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

After redshirting in 2023, Washington had a stellar 2024 campaign. He rushed for 1,028 yards on 5.9 yards per carry. He added 217 receiving yards and a touchdown in the passing game as well, helping him earn Freshman All-American honors from multiple publications.

Washington’s play really took off at the end of the season, though. He rushed for at least 110 yards in each of Baylor’s final four regular-season games and in five of its final six regular-season games. He scored 11 of his 12 touchdowns in that stretch.

Jonah Coleman was a bright spot for Washingotn in an underwhelming year. (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2024 season might have been disappointing for the Huskies, but it certainly wasn’t for Coleman. Following head coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington, Coleman rushed for 1,053 yards on 5.5 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns. He was productive in ranked matchups against Michigan and Indiana, putting up 184 yards over those two games. He was named third-team All-Big Ten as a result.

Desmond Reid didn't have many difficulties adjusting to FBS play in 2024. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reid made a seamless transition from the FCS to FBS in 2024, putting up better numbers at Pitt than he did in his last season at Western Carolina. The third-year running back rushed for 966 yards on 5.3 yards per carry and five touchdowns, adding an impressive 579 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in 2024 on top of those numbers.

Reid’s contributions didn’t end on the offensive side of the ball, either. He recorded 159 punt return yards and a punt return touchdown, earning second-team All-American honors from multiple outlets as an all-purpose player.

Quintrevion Wisner was a solid contributor for Texas last season after losing CJ Baxter to injury before the year began. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Longhorns keep churning out quality running backs, with Wisner joining that lineage in 2024. He actually wasn’t supposed to be Texas’ starting running back entering the 2024 season, earning the job after CJ Baxter suffered a season-ending knee injury during fall camp. Wisner stepped up in Baxter’s absence, recording 1,064 yards on 4.7 yards per carry to go with 311 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Baxter will be back in the mix for Texas in 2025, so it might be tough for Wisner to put up over 1,000 rushing yards again. But his talent was too good to leave him off the list.

Ahmad Hardy was a standout at Louisiana-Monroe last season before transferring to Missouri. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

For the last couple of seasons, Luther Burden III brought the offensive spark for Missouri at wide receiver. This season, Hardy might be responsible for being the Tigers’ offensive catalyst. He rushed for an impressive 1,351 yards on 5.7 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns at Louisiana-Monroe last season, winning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.

Hardy was arguably the best running back in the transfer portal this offseason, with Missouri beating Ole Miss and Kentucky to land him.

Isaac Brown often had opposing defenders chasing after him in his freshman season at Louisville. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

After finishing third in the ACC in rushing yards last season, Brown is the conference’s leading returning rusher for 2025. In fact, he proved to be one of the ACC’s best running backs as a freshman in 2024, rushing for 1,173 yards on an impressive 7.1 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns. He rushed for at least 5.5 yards per carry in each of Louisville’s three games against ranked opponents last year, putting up 151 yards in its upset win over Clemson. That helped Brown win ACC Rookie of the Year and earn second-team All-Conference honors.

4. Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Kaytron Allen is just one half of Penn State's powerful 1-2 punch at running back. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Allen is the first of two Nittany Lions running backs who’ll appear on the list. Returning for his senior season, Allen made incremental improvements in each of his first three years in Happy Valley. He started off as an 800-yard rusher as a freshman in 2022 before rushing for 1,108 yards on five yards per carry and five touchdowns last season, and that was as he split carries with another player on our list.

Makhi Hughes is entering his first season at Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

After losing standout Jordan James to the NFL, Oregon was able to land a quality running back to replace him for the 2025 season. Hughes transferred to Eugene after two strong seasons at Tulane, where he rushed for over 2,700 yards. Last season, Hughes rushed for 1,401 yards on 5.3 yards per carry and 15 touchdowns to be named first-team All-AAC for the second straight year.

2. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Nicholas Singleton enters the 2025 season as arguably the best running back in the Big Ten. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The other half of Penn State’s dynamic running back duo, Singleton is arguably the most complete running back in college football. His speed helped him rush for over 1,000 yards for the second time in his career in 2024, going for 1,099 yards on 6.4 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a receiver, Singleton had 41 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns.

Even though Penn State has struggled in big games in recent years, Singleton has not. In the Nittany Lions’ final four games of the 2024 season – the Big Ten Championship and three CFP games – he rushed for 376 yards and five touchdowns.

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love made defenders miss on plenty occassions last season. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Love was Notre Dame’s offensive catalyst in its surprise run to the national championship game last season. He rushed for 1,125 yards on 6.9 yards per carry and 17 touchdowns, adding two receiving touchdowns as well. While his numbers in the postseason might not look great, Love was battling injury at the time. That didn’t stop him from taking a run 98 yards to the house in Notre Dame’s win over Indiana.

Not only is Love our top-ranked running back heading into the 2025 season, but he’s also one of FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt’s top players entering the year . Klatt ranked Love as his sixth-best player in college football entering the year, saying that he "gives Notre Dame the ability to compete at the top end of the sport.

"I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Love yet," Klatt said. "He rushed for over 7.0 yards per carry [before the injury] and is a home run threat every time he touches the ball. Those types of running backs who can change the game with one touch are really special."

Honorable mention

Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech

Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

CJ Donaldson, Ohio State

Jadyn Ott, Oklahoma

Jahiem White, West Virginia

Darius Taylor , Minnesota

Caden Durham, LSU

Nate Frazier, Georgia

Jadarian Price , Notre Dame

Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

