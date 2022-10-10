College Football Ohio State keeps top spot, Georgia rises in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ohio State kept its grip on the top spot in Joel Klatt's latest top-10 rankings, while defending champion Georgia moved back up, as a juicy matchup of powers looms in the SEC.

With Alabama holding on to the No. 2 spot in Klatt's rankings despite a close call and Tennessee's rising in the rankings, their Saturday showdown portends another shakeup next week.

In addition, one new team from the Pac-12 moved into the rankings.

Here is a look at Klatt’s updated top 10 rankings following Week 6 of the college football season.

1. Ohio State (Previous ranking: 1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Michigan State, 49-20

Why they are ranked here: The Buckeyes continued their undefeated season, dominating conference rival Michigan State by holding them to just seven rushing yards. This is just the fourth time the Spartans have finished with under 10 rushing yards in a game since 2000 and the fewest since the 2011 Capital One Bowl against Alabama, where they finished with -48 rush yards.

Key stat: Ohio State QB and Heisman contender C.J. Stroud has 12 pass TDs to just eight incompletions in his career against the Spartans.

What's next? After a bye week in Week 7, the Buckeyes (6-0) will play host to Iowa (3-3) in Week 8 (Saturday, TBA).

Ohio State routs Michigan State in Week 6 | Number One College Football Show RJ Young reacts to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeating the Michigan State Spartans in Week 6.

2. Alabama (Previous ranking: 2)

Week 6 result: Defeated Texas A&M, 24-20

Why they are ranked here: Alabama pulled out a narrow win over Texas A&M to continue its undefeated streak. The Crimson Tide felt the absence of Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young, out with a sprained shoulder, but overcame the Aggies with strong defensive play. Alabama improves to 5-3 (.625) when having four or more turnovers in a game under Saban. The rest of CFB is 399-1759 (.227) during that span. The Tide are on their 11th 6-0 start since 2009, the most in FBS.

Key stat: Saban improves to 30-0 when Alabama plays at home in October during his tenure at the SEC powerhouse.

What's next? Alabama (6-0) travels to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (5-0) in a conference game (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

3. Georgia (Previous ranking: 5)

Week 6 result: Defeated Auburn, 42-10

Why they are ranked here: The Bulldogs improved to 34-4 at home under Kirby Smart with their sixth-straight win against SEC rival Auburn. After struggling last week against Mizzou, Georgia came back with a vengeance.

Key stat: No team has scored more in the red zone than Georgia, who has 35 scores on 36 trips this season.

What's next? The Bulldogs (6-0) will play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) in Week 7 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

Michigan looks dominant in 31-10 win over Indiana | The Number One College Football Show RJ Young discusses how the Michigan Wolverines looked dominant in their 31-10 win over the Indiana Hoosiers and the scary moment that occurred on the Wolverine's sideline.

4. Michigan (Previous ranking: 3)

Week 6 result: Defeated Indiana, 31-10

Why they are ranked here: Michigan defeated Indiana in their Week 5 matchup, finding its rhythm in the game's second half after a shaky start. The Wolverines are 6-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1976-77. Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy notched his first interception of the season, but still ended with game with 304 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Key stat: With a Week 6 victory, Michigan improved to 26-0 when facing Indiana as a top-10 team.

What's next? The Wolverines (6-0) have a matchup at home against the Nittany Lions (5-0) in Week 7 (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET).

5. Clemson (Previous ranking: 4)

Week 6 result: Defeated Boston College, 31-3

Why they are ranked here: Cruising through Boston College to notch another win in Week 6, Clemson extended its longest active winning streak to 12 games. This is the Tigers' 10th 6-0 start since Dabo Swinney took over in 2009; only Alabama has had more, with 11. On Saturday, Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 69 yards to lead his team to victory.

Key stat: Clemson is the only school in the country to have at least 30 red zone trips this season and to have scored in every single one, with 24 touchdowns and eight field goals in their 32 trips.

What's next? The Tigers (6-0) will head to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles (4-2) in Week 7 (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET).

6. USC (Previous ranking: 7)

Week 6 result: Defeated Washington State, 30-14

Why they are ranked here: USC notched a win over Washington State, shutting the Cougars out the second half. Under new coach Lincoln Riley, USC is 6-0 for the first time since 2006 — the last two USC teams to start 6-0 or better (2005 and 2006) both played in the Rose Bowl and finished ranked in the top five. The Trojans' clean play over the first weeks of the season makes them one of just two teams this season to not have multiple turnovers through week six.

Key stat: The Trojans have won five of their six games by 10 or more points, the most such wins since 2017, when they had seven 10-point plus wins for the whole season.

What's next? USC (6-0) will face the Utah Utes (2-4) in Salt Lake City in a Week 7 matchup (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET).

7. Penn State (Previous ranking: 8)

Week 5 result: Defeated Northwestern , 17-7 (Bye in Week 6)

Why they are ranked here: Coming off a bye week, the Nittany Lions are well-rested for their matchup against Michigan and hope to preserve their undefeated record. From 2000 to 2013, Penn State had just two 5-0 starts. Since James Franklin took over the program in 2014, they have had four, including three in the past four seasons.

Key stat: Penn State is the only Big Ten team to have a turnover differential greater than five, sitting at +6 through Week 6. It is also one of just 13 teams in the FBS to have a red zone scoring percentage of at least 95%.

What's next? The Nittany Lions (5-0) will face the undefeated Michigan Wolverines (6-0) in Week 7 (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET).

8. Tennessee (Previous ranking: 9)

Week 6 result: Defeated LSU, 40-13

Why they are ranked here: The Volunteers were overjoyed to snap a five-game losing streak to the Tigers and also to give Brian Kelly the largest home defeat of his FBS career. Tennessee continues to bring the heat, as it recorded its fifth win with a score over 30 points this season and caused many Tigers fans to leave early in Saturday's rout of LSU.

Key stat: Tennessee’s 27-point victory margin was its highest against a ranked opponent on the road since defeating No. 12 Alabama 41-14 in Birmingham on Oct. 14, 1995.

What's next? The Vols (5-0) will play host to the Crimson Tide (6-0) in Week 7 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

9. Oklahoma State (Previous ranking: 6)

Week 6 result: Defeated Texas Tech, 41-31

Why they are ranked here: The Cowboys got off to a rough start against the Red Raiders but found their rhythm enough to make a fourth-quarter comeback. Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third, as the Cowboys improved their home-winning streak to 12 games, which was already a school record.

Key stat: Oklahoma State has back-to-back 5-0 starts for the first time since 2010-2011.

What's next? The Cowboys (6-0) will travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) in Week 7 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

10. UCLA (Previous ranking: None)

Week 6 result: Defeated Utah, 42-32

Why they are ranked here: The Bruins have won their first six games for the first time since 2005, when they started 8-0. Their victory over Utah bumped the Utes off of Klatt's top 10 list and gives them the 10th-place spot instead. No. 11-ranked Utah is the highest-ranked team UCLA has beaten at home since a win against No. 9 Oregon in 2007. Bruins QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 18-of-23 passes for 299 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. His performance this season has placed him in the Heisman conversation.

Key stat: Having won nine straight games, UCLA is tied for the second-longest active win streak in the country.

What's next? After a bye week, UCLA (6-0) will travel up to Eugene to take on Oregon (5-1) in Week 8 (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET).

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more