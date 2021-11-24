College football odds Week 13: Lines for every top 25 game
With Thanksgiving on the docket this week, that can mean only one thing to college football fans — it's rivalry week.
Here is everything you need to know about college football odds for Week 13 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game featuring a College Football Playoff Top 25 team (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).
For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "College Football Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!
No. 9 Ole Miss @ Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN)
Point spread: Mississippi State -2.5 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 2 point, otherwise Ole Miss covers)
Moneyline: Mississippi State -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Ole Miss +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined
Boise State @ No. 21 San Diego State (12 p.m. ET Friday, CBS)
Point spread: Boise State -2.5 (Boise State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)
Moneyline: Boise State -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); San Diego State +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 16 Iowa @ Nebraska (1:30 p.m. ET Friday, BTN)
Point spread: Pick ‘em (the point spread is 0, meaning neither side is favored)
Moneyline: Both teams -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined
No. 4 Cincinnati @ East Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET Friday, ABC)
Point spread: Cincinnati -14 (favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise East Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); East Carolina +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring over/under: 57 points scored by both teams combined
Missouri @ No. 25 Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ET Friday, CBS)
Point spread: Arkansas -14.5 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)
Moneyline: Arkansas -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Missouri +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined
Colorado @ No. 19 Utah (4 p.m. ET Friday, FOX)
Point spread: Utah -24 (Utah favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise Team B covers.
Moneyline: Utah -2000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Colorado +1000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined
North Carolina @ No. 20 NC State (7 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN)
Point spread: NC State -6.5 (NC State favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)
Moneyline: NC State -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.99 total); North Carolina +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 1 Georgia @ Georgia Tech (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Point spread: Georgia -35.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 35.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -25000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.04 total); Georgia Tech +2800 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 5 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Point spread: Ohio State -7.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Michigan covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Michigan +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 18 Wake Forest @ Boston College (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)
Point spread: Wake Forest -5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Boston College covers)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Boston College +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 65 points scored by both teams combined
Texas Tech @ No. 8 Baylor (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)
Point spread: Baylor -14 (Baylor favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: Baylor -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Texas Tech +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined
No. 24 Houston @ Connecticut (12 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)
Point spread: Houston -32 (Houston favored to win by more than 32 points, otherwise Connecticut covers)
Moneyline: Houston -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Connecticut +2000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined
No. 22 UTSA @ North Texas (2 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)
Point spread: UTSA -10.5 (UTSA favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise North Texas covers)
Moneyline: UTSA -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); North Texas +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 3 Alabama @ Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
Point spread: Alabama -19 (Alabama favored to win by more than 19 points, otherwise Auburn covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Auburn +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Total scoring over/under: 56 points scored by both teams combined
Oregon State @ No. 11 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Point spread: Oregon -7 (Oregon favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Oregon State +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined
Penn State @ No. 12 Michigan State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Point spread: Penn State -1.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -125 to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Michigan State +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 14 Wisconsin @ Minnesota (4 p.m. ET Saturday, TV TBD)
Point spread: Wisconsin -7 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)
Moneyline: Wisconsin -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Minnesota +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 15 Texas A&M @ LSU (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Point spread: Texas A&M -6.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Texas A&M -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); LSU +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined
No. 10 Oklahoma @ No. 7 Oklahoma State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Point spread: Oklahoma State -4 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Oklahoma +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined
No. 17 Pittsburgh @ Syracuse (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACCN)
Point spread: Pittsburgh -14 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Syracuse +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined
No. 23 Clemson @ South Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SECN)
Point spread: Clemson -11.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); South Carolina +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 6 Notre Dame @ Stanford (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Point spread: Notre Dame -20 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 20 points, otherwise Stanford covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Stanford +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined
No. 13 BYU @ USC (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Point spread: BYU -7 (BYU favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise USC covers)
Moneyline: BYU -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); USC +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined
Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the weekly College Football Saturday contest and the Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!