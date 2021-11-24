football College football odds Week 13: Lines for every top 25 game 12 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With Thanksgiving on the docket this week, that can mean only one thing to college football fans — it's rivalry week.

Here is everything you need to know about college football odds for Week 13 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game featuring a College Football Playoff Top 25 team (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 9 Ole Miss @ Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN)

Point spread: Mississippi State -2.5 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 2 point, otherwise Ole Miss covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Ole Miss +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Boise State @ No. 21 San Diego State (12 p.m. ET Friday, CBS)

Point spread: Boise State -2.5 (Boise State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)

Moneyline: Boise State -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); San Diego State +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 Iowa @ Nebraska (1:30 p.m. ET Friday, BTN)

Point spread: Pick ‘em (the point spread is 0, meaning neither side is favored)

Moneyline: Both teams -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 Cincinnati @ East Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET Friday, ABC)

Point spread: Cincinnati -14 (favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise East Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); East Carolina +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

Missouri @ No. 25 Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ET Friday, CBS)

Point spread: Arkansas -14.5 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Arkansas -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Missouri +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Colorado @ No. 19 Utah (4 p.m. ET Friday, FOX)

Point spread: Utah -24 (Utah favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise Team B covers.

Moneyline: Utah -2000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Colorado +1000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

North Carolina @ No. 20 NC State (7 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN)

Point spread: NC State -6.5 (NC State favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)

Moneyline: NC State -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.99 total); North Carolina +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 1 Georgia @ Georgia Tech (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -35.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 35.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -25000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.04 total); Georgia Tech +2800 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 5 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -7.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Michigan +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 18 Wake Forest @ Boston College (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Wake Forest -5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Boston College covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Boston College +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

Texas Tech @ No. 8 Baylor (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -14 (Baylor favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Texas Tech +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

No. 24 Houston @ Connecticut (12 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)

Point spread: Houston -32 (Houston favored to win by more than 32 points, otherwise Connecticut covers)

Moneyline: Houston -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Connecticut +2000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 UTSA @ North Texas (2 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Point spread: UTSA -10.5 (UTSA favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise North Texas covers)

Moneyline: UTSA -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); North Texas +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Alabama @ Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -19 (Alabama favored to win by more than 19 points, otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Auburn +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Oregon State @ No. 11 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -7 (Oregon favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Oregon State +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Penn State @ No. 12 Michigan State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -1.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -125 to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Michigan State +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Wisconsin @ Minnesota (4 p.m. ET Saturday, TV TBD)

Point spread: Wisconsin -7 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Minnesota +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Texas A&M @ LSU (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -6.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); LSU +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Oklahoma @ No. 7 Oklahoma State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -4 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Oklahoma +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

No. 17 Pittsburgh @ Syracuse (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACCN)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -14 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Syracuse +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

No. 23 Clemson @ South Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SECN)

Point spread: Clemson -11.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); South Carolina +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 6 Notre Dame @ Stanford (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Notre Dame -20 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 20 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Stanford +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 BYU @ USC (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: BYU -7 (BYU favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise USC covers)

Moneyline: BYU -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); USC +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

