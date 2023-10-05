College Football 2023 College Football Week 6 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Oct. 5, 2023 11:10 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Week 6 of the college football season is here, and the slate features some great wagering opportunities.

As for betting on college football every week, I will share my best bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you throughout the season in this space. So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games this week, I've got you covered.

On a side note, a new episode of my digital gambling show and podcast will be posted every Thursday. The college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, with the NFL-themed episodes dropping on Fridays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 6.

Last Week: 4-3 (15-17-1 season)

All times ET

UCLA vs. No. 13 Washington State (3 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network)

Wazzu has all the feels of a dog with fleas this week: undefeated and going to UCLA, whose offense could do nothing in Salt Lake two weeks ago.

But remember, this is a UCLA defense that leads the nation in opponent yards per play and should offer Cam Ward and the Cougar offense their stiffest test. This will be one of those "it's not an upset" upsets, as the unranked team is favored over the ranked team.

In the UCLA defense, we trust.

PICK: UCLA (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Joel Klatt's Top 10 teams for Week 6

California vs. No. 15 Oregon State (10 p.m. Saturday, PAC 12)

Cal’s record as an underdog under Justin Wilcox has been well-documented. Now, off a ho-hum win as a big favorite over ASU, the Bears get Oregon State, which knocked off Utah last week. This feels like a natural letdown spot for the Beavers. It also feels like Wilcox’s defense will have a plan to confuse D.J. Uiagalelei, who has thrown four interceptions in the last three weeks and has completed barely 50% of his passes in that span.

I'm not sure Cal can ultimately win outright, but it's worth a part of a unit. But I do think 9.5 is too many points.

PICK: Cal (+9.5) to lose by fewer than 9.5 points (or win outright)



No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 20 Kentucky (7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN)

Georgia’s slow starts have been widely discussed, and at some point, one would expect the Bulldogs to put 60 minutes together. This could be the week as they host Kentucky, which is coming off a thumping of Florida but has scored 13, 0, 13, 3, 17 and 10 in its last six trips to Athens.

I can see a lot of people being on UK getting north of two touchdowns this week, and I’ll happily take the contrarian favorite.

PICK: Georgia (-14.5) to win by 15 points or more

Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Alabama (3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS)

Alabama ranks 67th nationally this year in yards per carry (4.09) vs. FBS teams. It now goes against one of the best defensive lines in the country and a unit that allows just 2.8 yards per game and 96 rush yards per game.

Jalen Milroe has been better through the air the last two games against the Mississippi schools (27-for-33, 389 yards), but we also know those defenses are kind of bad. We saw Texas control the line of scrimmage vs. the Tide, and it wasn’t a fluke. The Aggies present similar problems, and even without Conner Weigman, Max Johnson has plenty of experience to run this A&M offense.

This is a massive opportunity for the Aggies, who many left for dead after the loss at Miami. A win here opens up everything for the Aggies — SEC West title and maybe more. A loss, and the Aggie faithful are back to figuring out how to buyout Jimbo Fisher. I think they’ll be happy in Aggieland come Saturday night.

PICK: Texas A&M (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Will we see a college football playoff without the SEC?

Marshall vs. North Carolina State (2 p.m. Saturday, CW Network)

I have no idea what has happened to Brennan Armstrong. The year 2021 feels like so long ago. Now, he’s been replaced by MJ Morris in Raleigh in an effort to kick-start an offense that hasn’t scored more than 24 vs. any FBS team this year and has been involved in a pair of field goal games the last two weeks.

Marshall’s running game behind Rasheen Ali is solid, and the Herd has already beaten a lower-echelon ACC team this year. It has an excellent chance to make it two.

PICK: Marshall (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Underdogs to play on moneyline

Marshall +210

Louisville +225

Akron +180

Missouri +200

Iowa State +190

Wyoming +190

Cal +290

Texas A&M +125

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share