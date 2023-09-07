College Football 2023 College Football Week 2 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Sep. 7, 2023 5:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Week 2 of the college football season is here, and I like several underdogs to bark this weekend.

For those of you who have been asking if we will do weekly picks posts and have a digital show, the answer to both questions is a resounding YES!

The second episode of my digital show and podcast is up! Just as a reminder, college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, with an NFL-themed episode dropping on Fridays.

As for betting on the weekly slate, I will share my best bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you throughout the season in this space. So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 2.

Last week: 2-3

(All times ET Saturday)

No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

The holy trinity of weirdness in college football is Laramie, Wyoming, plus Lubbock, Texas, plus Ruston, Louisiana.

After experiencing CFB weirdness in Laramie — weather delay, huge lead, overtime, +111 in total yards, +1 in turnovers — Texas Tech returns home to Lubbock to take on an Oregon team that put up 80 against an FCS side last week (Portland State).

Last week doesn’t mean the Red Raiders aren't the team many thought was a Big 12 sleeper, and let's not forget, we’ve seen Texas Tech fare very well in the role of home underdog.

Add in some extra motivation for quarterback Tyler Shough, who began his career with the Ducks, and there’s another intangible edge I like.

The overreaction by many to last week’s results has the Red Raiders plus the points on my slate this week.

PICK: Texas Tech (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Auburn at California, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

This 6.5 number shocked me when I saw it. We really don’t know which result from last week is more indicative of what to expect from either of these teams. But I do know that Cal showed a legitimate offense for the first time in years last week under new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

I expect Sam Jackson V (upper-body injury) to be back at quarterback for the Golden Bears, which will add an extra dimension to the offense. And the running of Jaydn Ott could also be a problem for the Auburn defense.

Cal also has the defensive mind of head coach Justin Wilcox, who I’ve admired for a long time.

The Tigers should be better this year under Hugh Freeze, but this Pac-12 after-dark special has upset written all over it, especially if Auburn is down a few players and Jackson plays.

PICK: California (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Temple at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten

This was a 16-14 game last year. How much has really changed with both teams to suggest the State University of New Jersey should be laying close to double-digits against anyone?

SUNJ averaged less than 4 yards per play against a bad Northwestern team, so the offensive issues still exist. Temple did not play well in the first half against Akron, but made the right adjustments at halftime, as the Owls allowed just 41 yards in the second half.

I’ll happily grab the points here, as I expect Temple to put together four quarters here.

PICK: Temple (+9.5) to lose by fewer than 9.5 points (or win outright)

Troy at No. 15 Kansas State, noon, FS1 and FOX Sports App

I will admit, I'm a little hesitant here, as Tulane went to Manhattan, Kansas last year and pulled a big upset.

But the allure of a Troy team with a very good running back in Kimani Vidal, an experienced defense and a head coach in Jon Sumrall who will play up the underdog role, is too much for me to pass up.

K-State has former conference rival Missouri next up, so maybe there will be just a little peek ahead from the defending Big 12 champs. Not sure the Trojans can go there and win, but I’ll bite on the points.

PICK: Troy (+16.5) to lose by fewer than 16.5 points (or win outright)

New Mexico State at Liberty, 6 p.m., ESPN+

The Flames' 10-point win over Bowling Green last week was more about the awful Falcons than it was about good Liberty. The Falcons committed five turnovers, had nine penalties and were 2-for-12 on third down.

That’s not to say the Aggies aren’t willing to help the Flames out. They lost to Massachusetts despite outgaining the Minutemen by almost 100 yards, probably because they lost the turnover battle 3-0.

I expect QB Diego Pavia and the offense to clean things up and score enough to hang around here.

PICK: New Mexico State (+11) to lose by fewer than 11 points (or win outright)

Southern Miss at No. 4 Florida State, 8:30 p.m., ACC

Have to think the Seminoles on a short week will not be fully locked in emotionally. There’s no chance of an upset loss, but covering 31 points after Sunday’s win over LSU seems like a tough ask.

The Golden Eagles are probably in a bit of a transition year roster wise, but if they can score 14, that should be enough to cover the big number.

PICK: Southern Miss (+31) to lose by fewer than 31 points (or win outright)

Stanford at No. 6 USC, 10:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Let’s not overreact to the Cardinal's win against a bad Hawaii team, where people were betting the Rainbow Warriors like they had tomorrow’s newspaper.

There’s little reason to think the Trojans will not put up around 50 points here and head into the idle week on a high note. Hawaii did throw for 350 yards on Stanford with zero threat of a running game, so this has the potential to be very ugly.

PICK: USC (-29) to win by more than 29 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Temple: +270

Cal: +220

Texas Tech: +215

New Mexico State: +320

NC State: +255

Texas: +240

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

