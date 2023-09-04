College Football 2023 College Football Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines for Top 25 games Published Sep. 4, 2023 4:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders is taking names in his first season as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

First on his list was the then-No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, who lost to Colorado 45-42 in a season-opening thriller on Sept. 2.

"I got receipts," Coach Prime said of the doubters after the win over the Horned Frogs.

Next up: The Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank eighth all-time in wins in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 912 (Colorado is tied for 29th with 720).

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Heisman, national title odds on move for Colorado

The game will be at noon (ET) Saturday in Boulder, Colorado, and can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The former Big Eight Conference rivals first met in 1898. Nebraska leads the all-time series 49-20-2, though Colorado has won the previous two contests (2018-19) by a combined eight points (33-28 and 34-31).

As for the Week 2 slate, we have a loaded card full of great games.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 2 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under:

What does Colorado's win over TCU mean for both teams? FOX Sports' RJ Young discusses what the win over the Horned Frogs means for the Buffaloes.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Nebraska at Colorado (noon, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Colorado -2.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Colorado -134 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.46 total); Nebraska +112 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ball State at Georgia (noon, SEC)

Point spread: Georgia -44.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 44.5 points, otherwise Ball State covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Youngstown State at Ohio State (noon, Big Ten)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Delaware at Penn State (noon, Peacock)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Notre Dame at North Carolina State (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -7 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); North Carolina State +240 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Utah at Baylor (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Utah -6.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Baylor covers)

Moneyline: Utah -240 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.17 total); Baylor +195 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Troy at Kansas State (noon, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Kansas State -16.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Troy covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Troy +640 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $74 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Charleston Southern at Clemson (2:15 p.m., ACC)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

UNLV at Michigan (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Michigan -36.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 36.5 points, otherwise UNLV covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ole Miss at Tulane (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Ole Miss -5.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -240 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.17 total); Tulane +195 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texas A&M at Miami (Fla.) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas A&M -4.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Miami (Fla.) covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -192 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Miami (Fla.) +158 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Iowa at Iowa State (3:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Iowa -3.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -166 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Iowa State +138 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tulsa at Washington (5 p.m., Pac-12)

Point spread: Washington -35.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 35.5 points, otherwise Tulsa covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Austin Peay at Tennessee (5 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Appalachian State at North Carolina (5:15 p.m., ACC)

Point spread: North Carolina -16.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Appalachian State covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Appalachian State +640 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $74 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

SMU at Oklahoma (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Point spread: Oklahoma -16.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise SMU covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); SMU +640 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $74 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 70.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texas at Alabama (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -6.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Texas +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Oregon at Texas Tech (7 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Oregon -6.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -285 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.51 total); Texas Tech +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Grambling at LSU (7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Wisconsin at Washington State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Wisconsin -4.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Washington State covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -184 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.43 total); Washington State +152 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Nicholls at TCU (8 p.m., Big Ten/ESPN+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Southern Miss at Florida State (8 p.m., ACC)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

UC Davis at Oregon State (9 p.m., Pac-12)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Stanford at USC (10:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: USC -30.5 (USC favored to win by more than 30.5 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: USC -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Stanford +2400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $250 total))

Total scoring Over/Under: 70.5 points scored by both teams combined

share